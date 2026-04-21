Anne Hathaway talks about feeling the heat during filming of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Los Angeles, April 21 (IANS) Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway has admitted to being under pressure while filming for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’. The actress shared that she felt the weight of "pressure".

The Oscar-winning actress reprised the role of Andrea 'Andy' Sachs for the long-awaited film sequel, and while Anne was conscious of the outside pressure, she didn't allow it to bother her on set, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 43-year-old actress told E! News, "I’m kind of through that time in my life. I don't really want to focus on that part. I just kind of accept it. Of course, there's pressure, of course there's expectation, of course there's these things. But this is the team that did it the first time. I would have felt scared if I was with a different team”.

Anne observed that the new movie also shines a light on "just how deeply and passionately people love fashion".

She added, "So many people have told me that they dreamed big for their lives because of these characters. It’s been overwhelming to see that that is as true in New York City as it is in Seoul, South Korea, as it is in Shanghai. It's been overwhelming”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Anne previously shared that she considers acting to be an "unusual" job. The actress loves being able to "go back and forth" between big-budget Hollywood movies and independent films.

She told WWD, "It’s such an unusual job that you sign up for, and I’ve never felt like I’ve, perhaps some people who only make billion-grossing movies can feel this way, but if you love independent cinema as much as I do, you’re always grateful for the jobs that keep the lights on and being able to go back and forth between the two of them”.

Anne said that she "didn’t have any confidence" in her 20s.

--IANS

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