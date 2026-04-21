April 21, 2026 8:01 PM हिंदी

Anne Hathaway talks about feeling the heat during filming of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Anne Hathaway talks about feeling the heat during filming of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Los Angeles, April 21 (IANS) Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway has admitted to being under pressure while filming for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’. The actress shared that she felt the weight of "pressure".

The Oscar-winning actress reprised the role of Andrea 'Andy' Sachs for the long-awaited film sequel, and while Anne was conscious of the outside pressure, she didn't allow it to bother her on set, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 43-year-old actress told E! News, "I’m kind of through that time in my life. I don't really want to focus on that part. I just kind of accept it. Of course, there's pressure, of course there's expectation, of course there's these things. But this is the team that did it the first time. I would have felt scared if I was with a different team”.

Anne observed that the new movie also shines a light on "just how deeply and passionately people love fashion".

She added, "So many people have told me that they dreamed big for their lives because of these characters. It’s been overwhelming to see that that is as true in New York City as it is in Seoul, South Korea, as it is in Shanghai. It's been overwhelming”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Anne previously shared that she considers acting to be an "unusual" job. The actress loves being able to "go back and forth" between big-budget Hollywood movies and independent films.

She told WWD, "It’s such an unusual job that you sign up for, and I’ve never felt like I’ve, perhaps some people who only make billion-grossing movies can feel this way, but if you love independent cinema as much as I do, you’re always grateful for the jobs that keep the lights on and being able to go back and forth between the two of them”.

Anne said that she "didn’t have any confidence" in her 20s.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Ram Charan's Peddi in its final stretch, to be 'Wrapped in 6 More Days’

Ram Charan's Peddi in its final stretch, to be 'Wrapped in 6 More Days’

Harman Sachdeva and Jamal Hossain share lead on Day One of Players Championship 2026 at the Classic Golf & Country Club in Nuh, Haryana, on Tuesday. Photo credit: PGTI

PGTI Tour: Sachdeva, Hossain share lead on Day One of Players Championship 2026

‘Lawrence of Punjab’ documentary row: Congress MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring sends legal notice to OTT platform

‘Lawrence of Punjab’ documentary row: Congress MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring sends legal notice to OTT platform

Pachpadra: Thick black smoke billows out after a massive fire broke out at the refinery, reportedly in a processing (CDU–VDU) unit, in Balotra district of Rajasthan on Monday, April 20, 2026. (IANS/Video Grab)

Fire in newly built refinery highly unusual: Ashok Gehlot on Pachpadra blaze

Shiva Narwal and Chirag Sharma win gold and bronze in 10m Air Pistol, Panaah Bhugra wins silver in 10m Air Rifle at the ISSF Junior World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun at the Egypt International Olympic City in Cairo on Tuesday. Photo credit: NRAI

ISSF Junior World Cup: Shiva Narwal, Chirag Sharma win gold and bronze in 10m Air Pistol, Panaah wins silver in 10m Air Rifle

RBI tightens e-mandate rules, makes extra authentication mandatory for recurring payments above Rs 15,000

RBI tightens e-mandate rules, makes extra authentication mandatory for recurring payments above Rs 15,000

Aquib Nabi misses out as Delhi Capitals elect to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Aquib Nabi misses out as DC elect to bowl against SRH

Malaysian Cricket Association launches National Cricket Centre to improve its position in international circuit

Malaysian Cricket Association launches National Cricket Centre to improve its position in international circuit

India must aim for 100 pc ethanol as auto fuel: Gadkari

India must aim for 100 pc ethanol as auto fuel: Gadkari

CEC Gyanesh Kumar flags off 34 foreign delegates to witness voting in Bengal, TN on April 23​

CEC Gyanesh Kumar flags off 34 foreign delegates to witness voting in Bengal, TN on April 23​