Dalip Tahil shares the secret of his fitness at 73

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Veteran actor Dalip Tahil shared the secret to his fitness even at the age of 73 through his latest social media post.

The video uploaded by the 'Baazigar' actor on his official Instagram account on Thursday opened with him sharing the mantra, "You're as young as you let yourself be".

Next, he was seen doing some light dance moves. Dalip made it clear through the text on the post that this is not his fitness style.

Sharing what he actually does to maintain an active lifestyle, he uploaded a clip of himself doing some push-ups, after which he was also seen enjoying river rafting, proving that age is just a number when it comes to staying fit and active.

"Not my style..(sic)," he captioned the post.

Many netizens praised the veteran actor in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "@daliptahil uncle you’re like @dennisquaid of Bollywood fairly underrated & timeless. Love your go getter personality after over half a century of critically acclaimed cinematic career you’re still reinventing yourself & relevant as a Content Creator in social media amidst Gen Z influx & AI slop."

Another one penned, "Legend of His time".

Dalip is extremely active on social media and loves to share moments from his life with the netizens.

In May, he was seen getting emotional as he remembered his late mother and her unfulfilled wish of revisiting her ancestral home in Hyderabad, Sindh.

Sharing a picture of himself in front of an old heritage building, he wrote, “My mother late ‘Shanti Malani Manghanmal (1916–2000)’ Ancestral Haveli, Hyderabad Sindh. Oh! Ma wish you could have seen this. Mamma really wanted to go back to her home, just once!! Before she died! A desire that sadly remained unfulfilled. The tragedy of partition. Om Shanti.”

Shifting to his professional journey, Dalip has been active in Bollywood for over four decades.

During his long tenure, he had been a part of many noteworthy projects such as ‘Baazigar’, ‘Raja’, ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’, ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’, ‘Ishq’, ‘Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani’, to name just a few.

--IANS

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