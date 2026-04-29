Dalip Tahil recalls playing Aamir Khan's father as 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' clocks 38 years

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Veteran actor Dalip Tahil recalled playing father to Aamir Khan at just 31 years old in the movie "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak".

As the 1988 romantic musical completed 38 years of release on Wednesday, Dalip reflected on how producer Nasir Hussain was able to visualise him as Dhanraj Singh (Aamir's father) despite his young age.

Commemorating the milestone, Dlip penned on his official Instagram handle, "38 years since Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. It's funny to think about now. I was barely 31, not even married, yet Nasir Saab saw Dhanraj Singh in me (sic)."

He further shared that he did not mind playing father to a 23-year-old Aamir as he really believed in the script of "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak".

"I didn't care about the age gap or being "too young" to play the father of a 23 year old Aamir. The script was a game changer from the very first scene. I just dove in, and looking back, I'm glad I didn't overthink it," he went on to add.

Made under the direction of Mansoor Khan, the project was led by debutant Aamir and Juhi Chawla.

Goga Kapoor, Ravindra Kapoor, Asha Sharma, Alok Nath, Rajendranath Zutshi, Shehnaz Kudia, Charushila, Beena Banerjee, Reema Lagoo, Nandita Thakur, Ahmed Khan, and Seema Vaz, among others, were a part of "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak" as the ancillary cast.

"Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak" shares the journey of two young individuals as they fall in love and elope.

Backed by Nasir Hussain under the banner of Nasir Hussain Films, the movie has Kiran Deohans as cinematographer and Zafar Sultan as editor.

The music for "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak" has been scored by composer duo Anand–Milind.

"Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak" even managed to bag the 'Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment' at the 36th National Film Awards.

--IANS

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