Daboo Malik kisses son Amaal Mallik, calls it 'a life time in a moment'

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Bigg Boss 19 fourth runner-up and singer Amaal Mallik’s father, Daboo Mallik, who is also a popular music composer, took to his social media account to share an adorable moment with his son.

The doting father in the picture was seen laying a peck on the cheek of Amaal and called it “A Lifetime in a Moment”.

Amaal, during his stint in the BB19 house, was often seen talking about his equation with his father.

While talking to his housemates back then, Mallik had also revealed some deeply personal family struggles, including his father Daboo Malik’s career challenges and financial difficulties involving a Rs. 3.5 crore loan.

Recently, in an exclusive interview with IANS, Amaal Mallik spoke about talking about his family struggles and issues on national television.

When IANS asked if he felt it was the right decision to share personal details about the family, including their intense struggles on Bigg Boss 19, Mallik said that he had no regrets over it. He added that his journey has been honest and that he wasn’t afraid to speak his truth.

“If someone asks me about my entire journey, I will answer honestly. I’m not afraid to speak my truth. People worry about their image or their following. I don’t. If I’m telling my story, I will tell it fully. Some things my parents felt I could have said differently—naturally, their perspective is different from mine. They weren’t living inside that house. But I spoke from my heart,” he said.

During his stint on the reality show, the singer spoke about his family’s financial struggles and said, “We had a loan of Rs 3.5-4 crore because of multiple reasons, and no one, neither my uncle nor anyone, helped us.”

Amaal Mallik also opened up about how these life challenges were compounded by his grandfather’s serious illness. He also added that he has never relied on his father’s or family’s popularity to advance his career.

--IANS

rd/