D Imman tells dad: Thank you for being my guide, strength and inspiration!

Chennai, June 16 (IANS) National Award winning music director D Imman, who is considered one of the top music directors in South India, on Tuesday penned an adorable birthday wish for his dad in which he thanked him for being his "guide, strength and inspiration."

Taking to his Instagram page to post a picture of himself with his dad, Imman wrote, "Happy Birthday to my beloved father. Your love, wisdom, values, and unwavering support have been the foundation of my life and journey. Every blessing I cherish today is rooted in the sacrifices and prayers you have made for our family. Thank you for being my guide, my strength, and my inspiration."

The ace music director went on to wish his dad a year full of blessings. He wrote, "Wishing you good health, happiness, and God's abundant blessings always. With love, D. Imman #HappyBirthdayDad #Blessed #Family #Gratitude #DImman"

For the unaware, Imman, who is one of the most sought after music directors in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, recently completed 24 years in the film industry as a music director in April this year.

Last year, the music director had expressed his gratitude to fans and well-wishers for their support, saying, their love was his biggest strength.

Taking to his Instagram account on the occasion of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay-starrer 'Tamizhan' completing 23 years, the National Award winner last year had said, "Twenty three years ago, I walked into the world of music with ‘Tamizhan’, starring Vijay and Priyanka Chopra… not knowing how much it would change my life. Today, I look back with nothing but gratitude. To my fans, mentors, and well-wishers, your love is my biggest strength. Thank you for making this journey unforgettable. #23YearsOfImman #23YearsOfTamizhan”

Imman has been in the news not only for scoring chartbusters and winning National awards. He has also been in the news for his decision to register himself for full body organ donation.

On his birthday in January last year, the music director had taken to his X handle to say, “On the occasion of my birthday, I have been receiving a lot of birthday wishes. I thank all those who have been sending in their wishes. For a long time, I have been wanting to do a number of things. This birthday, I chose to register myself for a full body organ donation.”

The music director then went on to say that he had also received the donor card after registering himself with the Rajiv Gandhi government hospital in Chennai.

“After my life, all my body organs will be donated to those who are in need of it. By doing this, I got to know the wonderful fact that one can continue to live on even after one’s time,” Imman had said.

The music director had said that he would feel happy if his decision to donate his body organs after his time inspired others too to register for organ donation.

--IANS

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