October 13, 2026 4:26 AM हिंदी

Cynthia Erivo says intimacy co-ordinators don’t receive enough credit

Cynthia Erivo says intimacy co-ordinators don’t receive enough credit

Los Angeles, Oct 13 (IANS) Hollywood actress Cynthia Erivo has shared her opinion on the importance of intimacy co-ordinators in the industry.

The actress shared her experience of working with an intimacy co-ordinator on her new movie ‘Prima Facie’. The actress recently attended a screen talk at the London Film Festival where she said that often “not enough credit is given” to them.

The actress essays the role of Tessa Ensler in ‘Prima Facie’. Her character is a successful defense lawyer who finds herself at the center of a trial when she is sexually assaulted by a colleague.

The film is based on Suzie Miller’s acclaimed stage play, and premiered last month at Toronto Film Festival and has its U.K. debut at London Film Fest on Tuesday.

The actress readily admitted that the intense legal drama was “really hard” to film, especially the scene involving the assault.

This is where the film’s intimacy coordinator, Lizzy Talbot, came in. The actress said, “Lizzy, our intimacy coordinator, was really helpful with creating a space that felt very safe. I had to understand what it was like to be in your body but not there, so finding what that looked like for me, where you’re there but you have to check out to stay safe. And that was the thing that we had to figure out, how to do that and come back safely”.

She further mentioned, “A lot of this was really hard to film, but the hardest thing was actually coming back from filming it. Getting your feet back on the ground, getting back into your body and finding the safest place again”.

“He from the beginning was very, very kind and immediately wanted to have a conversation about how we could be protective of one another, and how we could be helpful in those moments so that we could go as far as we needed to go and then come back again”, she added.

--IANS

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