Bhumi Pednekkar on Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation: Accountability is about delivering real, solution-driven change

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekkar has reacted to the resignation tendered by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and penned a long note, and shared that the moment marks the start of a stronger and fair India.

The actress also expressed hope that the significant moment leads to a meaningful shift in identifying the cracks and filling them.

She wrote, "May this only make our India stronger and fairer. Today is a monumental moment for our democracy. Citizens that didn't give up and leadership that listened. The youth spoke, their conviction, their courage, and their belief in the power of change was inspiring”.

She further mentioned, “There was so much said on that stage but only the voice of what the students rightly wanted echoed through. To me, accountability is about delivering real, solution-driven change. Identifying the cracks and filling them. True reform, that actually impacts the future discourse of our students. I think for every Indian, whether you are in public office or are an ordinary citizen, the nation, its prosperity, its people and its security should always come first. Jai Hind”.

Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday, after weeks of massive student protests and consistent people’s movement in the heart of the national capital. The students sought his resignation over exam irregularities, particularly the NEET-UG paper leak. His resignation comes after the brutal crackdown by Delhi Police against protestors at Jantar Mantar on July 20.

The action by the cops flared up the entire nation, and angry citizens poured in huge numbers to support the students at Jantar Mantar. The protests also spread from Delhi to first the metro cities, and eventually small towns. The protests intensified after Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly removed by Delhi Police from the protest site at Jantar Mantar in the early hours of July 18 after completing 21 days of an indefinite hunger strike.

Authorities shifted him to a hospital, citing his deteriorating health, medical advice and compliance with a Delhi High Court order. Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive exams.

--IANS

aa/