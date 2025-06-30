Crispin Chhetri wants 'more focus' from players as race to Women's Asian Cup heats up

Chiang Mai (Thailand), June 30 (IANS) Group B of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers has almost turned into a two-horse race after Matchday 3 as India and Thailand are level on six points, with the Blue Tigresses currently leading the table on goal difference.

Only the group winners will book their tickets to Australia. The two sides India have beaten so far - Timor-Leste (4-0) and Mongolia (13-0) - have been eliminated. Iraq, which suffered a 0-7 loss to Thailand, are on the brink of elimination as well. The West Asians will be knocked out if they fail to defeat India on July 2, which will set up the last match between India and Thailand on July 5 as a direct play-off for qualification.

Until then, it is practically a race to get as many points and goals as possible to remain at the top, which would ensure qualification with a draw.

India currently have a +17 goal difference while Thailand are on +11. After India play Iraq on Wednesday afternoon, Thailand will take on Mongolia in the evening.

Following the win over Timor-Leste on Sunday, India coach Crispin Chettri said he was happy with the three points, but also expressed concerns about a slow start in the first half.

"Victory is always sweet, but I know we could have done better in the first half. We need to be more focused from the very start of the game, and not just play well in the second half. Overall, though, I’m happy with the result," he said.

Of India's 17 goals so far, 12 have come in the second half. Despite the Blue Tigresses opening the scoring early on (8th minute versus Mongolia and 12th minute versus Timor-Leste), they haven't found their best rhythm in the first 45.

"The sooner you score, the sooner you settle down. I think we’re taking too long to settle. If you look at our first halves, we’re not just missing chances, we’re somewhat slower in our reactions and follow-ups. So, that’s definitely something we need to work on," said Chettri.

On the flip side, the good thing is that the substitutes have been effective. Lynda Kom Serto, Malavika P., and Priyadharshini Selladurai have scored after coming off the bench.

Chettri's favourite goal on Sunday, the fourth one, was crafted out by the substitute duo of Lynda and Grace Dangmei. The latter turned and raced past her marker before cutting it back from the by-line for Lynda to finish with ease. The 20-year-old scored her first India goal in an official competition.

"We’re always trying different combinations. Last time, we tried Grace and Pyari. This time, we went with Anju and Pyari at the start, and then again with Lynda and Grace in the second half. We need to be prepared for every situation. I think the substitutes did pretty well. Anju was coming back from injury, and she managed to play 80 minutes, so that's a good sign," said Chettri.

Like Anju, Manisha Kalyan also played her first match of the Qualifiers, churning out two goals, one in each half. The 23-year-old started for India for the first time since February, as Chettri limited her use during the FIFA friendlies against Uzbekistan last month, allowing her time to go home after finishing the season with Greek club PAOK.

"Manisha scored two beautiful goals," said Chettri. "But I still think she can do better. She’s coming back after a break. She had a long season in Europe. In Greece, she plays in a different role — as a full-back — and here she plays on the wing. She's still adjusting. But overall, I think she did quite well today."

After scoring her 12th and 13th goals for the national team, Manisha said, "It feels good to score for the team. This win adds to our confidence for the upcoming two games. We will give everything we've got to qualify for the Asian Cup."

While India's perfect run continued, it wasn't a perfect day as Soumya Guguloth, the current AIFF Women's Player of the Year , sustained a nasal bone fracture after colliding with Timor-Leste defender Idalia Alves Belo in the 53rd minute. She was taken to the hospital immediately and successfully underwent surgery on Sunday night. She was discharged on Monday morning and returned to the team hotel, where she will continue her recovery.

"Soumya is definitely a big loss. It's an unfortunate blow for everyone here. I wish she could be back as soon as possible. For now, I feel we do have enough bench strength to cope with her absence," said Chettri.

