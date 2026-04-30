April 30, 2026 4:46 PM हिंदी

‘Creating impact in 7-8 balls is a special skill’: Bangar praises Salil Arora’s ‘standout quality’

‘Creating impact in 7-8 balls is a special skill’: Bangar praises Salil Arora’s ‘standout quality’

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Former India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar praised Sunrisers Hyderabad youngster Salil Arora for his ability to make an immediate impact, while also pointing out the key areas where the Mumbai Indians need improvement following their defeat in the ongoing IPL 2026.

Arora, who played a brief but effective cameo of 30 off 10 in SRH’s record chase against MI at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, drew attention for his composure and clarity despite limited time at the crease. Chasing a daunting 244, Hyderabad’s batting unit fired collectively, with contributions coming across the order, including Arora’s finishing role.

Bangar highlighted the youngster’s temperament and ability to maximise a short stay, noting how modern players are trained to deliver immediate impact.

"He stays still, understands the plan, and watches the ball very closely. When he looks to attack, he commits fully to his shots. To execute those shots in a brief 7–8 ball innings is a special skill. It reflects the way players train today, preparing to make an impact in very few deliveries. That’s a standout quality in his batting," Bangar told JioStar.

While SRH impressed with their fearless approach, Bangar turned his focus to MI’s overall performance, identifying both positives and concerns in their campaign so far.

Despite posting a massive total, the Hardik Pandya-led side failed to defend it, exposing issues in their bowling attack. However, Bangar noted that there were encouraging signs in their batting, particularly at the top of the order.

“There are positives in the batting, especially with the energy at the top from players like Ryan Rickelton. Even if Rohit Sharma returns, the batting combination looks flexible. However, they still need contributions from Suryakumar Yadav, who hasn’t fired consistently. With Tilak Varma in good form, the batting is not a major concern. The bigger issue is bowling. Mumbai Indians’ success has always been built on strong bowling units. They showed signs of swing, which is a positive, but they need more support in that department to get back into the tournament,” Bangar stated.

--IANS

vi/bc

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