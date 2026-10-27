Counting begins for 28 MLC seats in UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, Karnataka

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Counting of votes began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday for 28 seats across the Legislative Councils of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka, with the results expected to be fully declared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) by the evening.

Polling for these seats was held on October 23, and initial trends are expected to emerge within hours of counting.

In Uttar Pradesh, counting is underway for 11 Legislative Council seats, with 152 candidates in the fray. The elections cover five Graduates’ constituencies and six Teachers’ constituencies, with 14,81,310 registered voters. A total of 2,697 polling stations were established across 72 districts, while Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat and Unnao were excluded from the electoral exercise.

The contest is primarily between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP), with Independent candidates and party rebels also in the race.

Meanwhile, the ECI on Monday ordered the immediate suspension of six supervisory officers and initiated disciplinary proceedings against five presiding officers and 16 police personnel over alleged dereliction of duty and supervisory lapses during the biennial election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council from the Agra Teachers’ constituency, according to media reports.

In Bihar, counting began at 8 a.m. for eight Legislative Council seats amid tight security. The elections cover four Graduates’ constituencies and four Teachers’ constituencies, with 150 candidates contesting the polls.

Tight security arrangements have been made at the counting centre for the Bihar Legislative Council elections, with entry restricted to pass-holders and mobile phones prohibited inside.

Speaking to IANS, Magistrate Anugya said, "We are checking everyone. All those who have been issued passes and ID cards, including representatives, counting agents and our staff, are being checked. No one is allowed to carry a mobile phone inside. We are checking everyone."

According to an official, the electoral fate of 90 candidates in the four Graduates’ constituencies and 60 candidates in the four Teachers’ constituencies will be decided through the counting process.

Polling in Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 82.85 per cent in the Teachers’ constituencies and 53.42 per cent in the Graduates’ constituencies. The results will determine the prospects of the candidates fielded by the BJP, Janata Dal (United) and other political parties.

In Maharashtra, 182 candidates are contesting five Legislative Council seats. The electoral battle covers three Graduates’ constituencies in Pune, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, along with two Teachers’ constituencies in Pune and Amravati.

Karnataka is witnessing elections to four Legislative Council seats covering 17 districts. The primary contest is between Congress and the BJP-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance. The Bengaluru and North-East Teachers’ constituencies, along with the West and South-East Graduates’ constituencies, are among the key seats attracting attention.

--IANS

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