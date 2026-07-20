Cotton blossoms as India’s ‘white gold’

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) India ranks first globally in acreage and second in production and consumption of cotton, with the country’s cotton production standing at 290.91 lakh bales in 2025-26 while domestic consumption reached 328 lakh bales during the same period, according to an official factsheet issued on Monday.

The sector contributes nearly 19 per cent of global fibre production, according to the government.

Recent interventions by the government to promote the production of cotton focus on productivity, quality, market access and value addition.

MSP operations continue to provide price support during market downturns. The Mission for Cotton Productivity aims to raise output to 498 lakh bales by 2031.

Technology demonstrations, digital procurement and traceability initiatives are strengthening competitiveness. These efforts are enhancing productivity, improving quality and reinforcing India’s position in the global cotton economy, the government said.

Due to its economic importance in India, cotton is also termed as 'White-Gold'.

The crop supports the livelihoods of around 6 million cotton farmers with 114.84 lakh hectares devoted to the crop nationwide. It also sustains employment for another 40-50 million people engaged in related activities such as cotton processing and trade.

Beyond clothing, cotton plays a vital role in earning foreign exchange through exports of fibre, yarn, fabrics and garments.

India continues to maintain a strong presence in the global cotton trade.

In 2024-25, the country exported an estimated 18 lakh bales, equivalent to 0.31 million metric tonnes. This accounts for about 3.37 per cent of total world exports, amounting to 541.69 lakh bales (9.21 million metric tonnes), which reflects India’s role as a significant exporter in the international cotton market.

Further, India exports cotton to several major global markets, reflecting strong and diversified international demand.

In value terms, cotton exports reached $11.49 billion in FY25.

The United States of America emerged as the largest destination for Indian cotton fabrics and made-ups exports, accounting for 26.35 per cent of cotton exports, following Bangladesh (19.81 per cent) and Sri Lanka (5.11 per cent).

Other important destinations included the United Kingdom, with a share of 2.38 per cent, and the United Arab Emirates, at 2.32 per cent.

These export patterns highlight the diverse global demand for Indian cotton.

Cotton production in India is largely concentrated in 9 major states, grouped into 3 distinct agro-ecological zones: Northern Zone comprising Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan; Central Zone comprising Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh and Southern Zone comprising Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

In addition to these states, cotton is also grown in Odisha and Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

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