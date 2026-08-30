Convergence of India-Uzbekistan can be bridge between Central and South Asia: Uzbek media

Tashkent, Aug 30 (IANS) The convergence of the trajectories of India and Uzbekistan can make their partnership one of the main bridges connecting Central and South Asia, according to an Uzbek media report.

"At the core of these changes are the firm political will of the leaders of both states, the absence of fundamental contradictions, the historical closeness of the two nations, and the complementarity of their economies. In other words, relations have entered a period of institutional strengthening, expanded economic content, and a gradual transition toward joint value creation," the Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA) report said.

The report, coming ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that the visit "will undoubtedly provide an additional impetus to bilateral interaction, allowing the consolidation of agreements reached and the determination of new priorities for the strategic partnership".

It said that the political dialogue between the two countries has taken on a systematic trusting character and that at least six high-level bilateral contacts have taken place in both in-person and virtual formats since 2017.

"Additional stability to the political interactions has been provided by the India – Central Asia Summit, consultations between foreign policy departments, the intergovernmental commission, and inter-parliamentary contacts," it said.

It also said that India and Uzbekistan share approaches to strengthening the United Nations’ central role, countering terrorism, stabilising Afghanistan, and shaping a multipolar world order.

"The two countries pursue a policy of strategic autonomy, advocating cooperation free from bloc thinking. This closeness makes their relations resilient to external contingencies," it highlighted.

According to the report, India has shown a firm commitment to the 'North-South' trade corridor despite ongoing geopolitical turbulence in the Middle East, expressing its readiness to continue directing investments toward developing the Chabahar port infrastructure, a key link in this corridor.

India is seeking to diversify its supply sources and reduce dependence on a limited range of external sources to address the increasing demand for copper, uranium, and rare and critical minerals due to the rapidly growing Indian industries like electronics, batteries, electric vehicles, and renewable energy.

"Uzbekistan has reserves of 32 types of minerals that are critically important for the transition to a green economy. Mutual interest lies not in the simple sale of raw materials but in the formation of joint value chains, including geological exploration, processing of green metals, production of components for electronics and solar energy, and manufacturing of fertilisers and chemical products," noted the report.

"India will gain a more stable resource base, while Uzbekistan will gain capital, technology, and steady demand. This model aligns with the main principle of the New Uzbekistan," it highlighted.

--IANS

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