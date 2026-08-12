Continuous Parliament disruption exposes Oppn's anarchic mindset: BJP chief Nitin Nabin

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Opposition, saying that the continuous disruption of the Parliament "exposes its anarchist mindset".

Taking to X, the BJP chief, reposting a video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement to reporters outside the Parliament House, said: "The continuous disruption by the opposition in Parliament exposes their anarchist mindset."

"Despite the Modi Government's repeated efforts to discuss every key issue, the opposition chooses to run away from discussion and prevents Parliament from functioning."

Further targeting the Opposition, Nitin Nabin said: "The public is watching and now knows who is actually running away from discussions."

Earlier in the day, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi sought to sidestep the debate offer from the Union Home Minister and reiterated his charge that the latter must take accountability for ordering firing at the protesting students.

HM Shah had said that he was "ready to answer everything" regarding the alleged police action against protesters during the July 20 Parliament march over the NEET paper leak issue, while accusing the Opposition of deliberately preventing a discussion from taking place.

The Opposition has repeatedly demanded HM Shah's presence in the House and sought a statement from him on the police action against students who participated in the protest march. The standoff has led to repeated disruptions in Parliament's Monsoon Session.

Speaking to reporters on the Parliament premises, Shah hit back at the Opposition over its repeated allegations that he was avoiding Parliament and said that he had been regularly attending the ongoing Monsoon Session.

"Terms like 'laapata', 'bhaag gaye', 'bhagode' are the kind of language increasingly being heard in India's public and parliamentary life in recent times. I have been coming to Parliament regularly since the Session began; I sit in my chamber. However, since the Opposition is not allowing Parliament to function in both the Houses, what is one supposed to do by going there?" Shah said.

The Home Minister further proposed a time frame for the discussion, saying that if the Opposition submitted a letter to the Speaker by 2 p.m., the government was prepared to hold the discussion from 3 p.m. on Wednesday until 3 p.m. on Thursday.

"I will sit in the House; I will listen to everyone and respond to every point. The government has nothing to hide. I will even discuss why they did not want the discussion to happen. The NDA government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is ready to discuss anything; they just need to let Parliament function," Shah added.

--IANS

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