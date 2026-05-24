US Congressman slams Trump's green card overhaul

Washington, May 24 (IANS) Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera sharply criticised the Trump administration’s new immigration policy that could force many Green Card applicants living legally in the United States to leave the country and complete the process abroad, calling it disruptive and harmful to families, workers and the American economy.

“I strongly oppose the Trump administration’s disruptive decision to require many students, temporary visa holders, and other individuals seeking green cards to leave the United States and return to their home countries while their applications are processed,” Bera said in a statement.

“This policy creates unnecessary fear and uncertainty for families, workers, and employers who are following the law,” he said.

The California Democrat’s remarks came after the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued a policy memo declaring that adjustment of status inside the United States should be treated as an “extraordinary form of relief” rather than a routine immigration pathway.

Under the new approach, immigration officers are instructed to consider applications on a “case-by-case basis,” with many applicants expected to pursue consular processing from their home country.

USCIS spokesman Zach Kahler defended the policy, saying the administration was “returning to the original intent of the law.”

“From now on, an alien who is in the US temporarily and wants a Green Card must return to their home country to apply, except in extraordinary circumstances,” Kahler said.

The administration argues that the change would discourage visa overstays and reduce pressure on the immigration system.

But Bera warned the move ignored the reality faced by many immigrants already caught in lengthy visa backlogs.

“The Administration disregards the fact that many individuals seeking permanent residency are here legally and waiting for their cases to move through an already backlogged immigration system,” he said.

Bera said the policy could particularly hurt highly skilled immigrants working in the United States through legal visa programmes.

“America has long benefited from attracting top researchers, doctors, engineers, entrepreneurs, and innovators through our legal immigration system and worker visa programmes,” he said.

“Forcing these individuals to leave the United States during the green card process will deprive our country of their innovation, their tax contributions, and the many ways they strengthen our economy and communities.”

The congressman, whose parents immigrated from India, also framed the issue personally.

“As the son of Indian immigrants, I know firsthand that our nation is strengthened by people who come here legally, work hard, and contribute to our communities,” Bera said.

“We should be reducing processing delays and modernising our immigration system, not creating additional barriers for people who are following the rules.”

Bera added that he expected the policy to face legal scrutiny.

“I support legal challenges to this policy and expect the courts to halt its implementation,” he said.

The policy has already triggered criticism from immigration advocacy groups and Democratic lawmakers, who argue that forcing applicants to leave the country during processing could separate families, interrupt careers and create uncertainty for employers.

The issue is expected to resonate strongly among Indian nationals in the United States, particularly H-1B visa holders and international students. Indians form one of the largest groups waiting in employment-based Green Card backlogs and many rely on adjustment of status provisions to remain in the country while applications are processed.

--IANS

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