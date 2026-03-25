March 25, 2026 5:03 PM हिंदी

Congress criticises Centre over LPG shortage, black marketing

Congress slams Centre over LPG shortage, black marketing

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) The Congress on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Centre over rising fuel prices, LPG shortages, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s absence from key discussions, accusing the central government of ignoring pressing public concerns.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said that ensuring easy access to LPG cylinders and curbing black marketing should be among the government’s top priorities.

He stated that people in several parts of the country are being forced to stand in long queues or purchase cylinders at inflated prices.

“Today, the country’s priority is that people should not have to stand in queues for LPG cylinders or buy them in the black market. Ensuring access to LPG cylinders is a national priority, along with preventing shortages of petrol and diesel and protecting people from inflation,” Khera told IANS.

He further highlighted the challenges faced by farmers, claiming that nearly 60,000 tonnes of basmati rice remains stuck at sea, adding that multiple economic concerns are currently affecting citizens.

Stepping up his criticism, Khera also targeted Narendra Modi, alleging that the Prime Minister has remained largely absent from election campaigning and key political engagements.

“We are going everywhere to campaign, including Kerala and Assam. However, the Prime Minister has been absent. No state now wants the Prime Minister to come and campaign there,” he claimed, adding that rising fuel prices and LPG shortages are major issues troubling the public.

"Today, the situation has reached a point where the one who aspired to be a 'world leader' is not even being invited by his own party leaders in states where elections are being held," he claimed.

Khera further alleged that despite visible hardships faced by citizens, including black marketing of essential commodities near the national Capital, the government has failed to respond adequately.

“The entire country can see what is happening. The Prime Minister is either deliberately turning a blind eye or choosing to ignore the reality. Just a few kilometres from the Prime Minister’s Office, queues are forming and black marketing is taking place,” he alleged.

On the issue of all-party meetings, the Congress leader questioned the Prime Minister’s absence, stating that the real concern is not the presence or absence of the Leader of the Opposition, but the Prime Minister’s participation.

“The Prime Minister has been absent from the last two or three all-party meetings. He steps away from the Lok Sabha and does not attend these meetings. This is the real issue,” Khera said.

The Congress has been consistently criticising the Centre over inflation, fuel prices, and governance issues, while the government has maintained that it is taking necessary steps to stabilise prices and ensure supply of essential commodities.

--IANS

sn/rad

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