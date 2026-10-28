October 28, 2026 11:36 PM हिंदी

‘Don’t blame the process, introspect’: Rajasthan CM advises Congress on MLC poll defeat

‘Don’t blame the process, introspect’: Rajasthan CM advises Congress on MLC poll defeat (Photo: @BhajanlalBjp/X)

Jaipur, Oct 28 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has criticised the Congress for questioning the electoral process following repeated election defeats, saying the party should introspect on its leadership, policies and declining public support instead of blaming the system.

Sharma said that whether elections are conducted through ballot papers or Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), questioning the process cannot change the people's mandate when voters have distanced themselves from a political party.

He cited elections to 28 Legislative Council (MLC) seats in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka, conducted using ballot papers, to question the Congress's electoral performance.

He said the results should prompt the party to examine the reasons behind its setbacks rather than raise questions about the electoral process.

The Chief Minister alleged that despite repeated electoral defeats, the Congress was unwilling to acknowledge its weaknesses or establish accountability within its leadership. Instead of undertaking a serious review of its performance, the party was questioning the electoral system, he said.

Sharma maintained that the Congress needed to look beyond EVMs and assess its leadership, policies and diminishing support among voters to understand the reasons for its electoral losses. Emphasising the importance of democratic values,

Sharma said the people's verdict was paramount in a democracy and every political party had a responsibility to respect it.

He argued that accepting the mandate and taking responsibility for electoral setbacks were essential to maintaining democratic conventions.

The Chief Minister also called on the Congress to undertake introspection and identify the factors contributing to its declining electoral fortunes.

According to him, questioning the electoral process without addressing internal weaknesses would not help the party regain public confidence.

Sharma's remarks come amid the continuing political debate over electoral accountability and allegations concerning the voting process. His criticism centred on the need for political parties to accept election results and focus on strengthening their connection with voters.

He reiterated that the Congress should identify the shortcomings in its leadership and policies rather than attribute its defeats to the electoral system, stressing that public trust remained central to electoral success

--IANS

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