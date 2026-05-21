Cong leaders pay homage to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, recall his vision for India

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Congress leaders on Thursday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary at Veer Bhumi in the national capital, remembering him as a visionary leader who worked for the country’s youth and technological progress.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid floral tributes to the late Prime Minister. Senior Congress leaders, including Ashok Gehlot, P. Chidambaram, and Mukul Wasnik, along with several party workers and supporters, also paid homage to Rajiv Gandhi.

Speaking to IANS, Congress leader Jagdish Tytler described Rajiv Gandhi as an exceptional leader and a compassionate human being.

“He was a leader and a person like whom I have never seen in my life. He was a very kind and truly humane person. The country needed someone like him -- a leader with scientific thinking, concern for children, and a vision for the youth,” Tytler said.

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar also remembered Rajiv Gandhi’s vision for the nation.

“I would say that what is written here at Veer Bhumi should be read again because, in just a few lines, it explains the meaning of his life, his message, and the kind of India he envisioned. Today, there is a major attempt being made to almost destroy that dream,” Aiyar said.

Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda said Rajiv Gandhi had a strong vision for India, especially for the younger generation.

“Rajiv Gandhi had a vision for India and particularly for the youth, and the entire country had high expectations from him,” Hooda said.

Congress leader Srinivas B.V. said, "Today is Rajiv Gandhi’s Sadbhavana Diwas. Across the country and the world, we are carrying forward the ideology and vision that Rajiv Gandhi left behind for us. Even today, the contributions Rajiv Gandhi made for the country are remembered."

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav said, "I want to pay my respects to Rajiv Gandhi. He worked to give the country a new direction and energy during the time he was Prime Minister... He brought the computer revolution and the digital revolution... We need to learn a lot from such a leader."

Rajiv Gandhi became Prime Minister in October 1984 following the assassination of his mother, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. At the age of 40, he became India’s youngest Prime Minister and served in the post until December 1989.

Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991, by an LTTE suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

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