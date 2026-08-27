Congress appoints Sri Krishna Hari as IYC Gen Secy, new social media team for Uttarakhand

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Congress President on Thursday approved key organisational appointments with immediate effect, including elevating Sri Krishna Hari to General Secretary of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and forming a new team for the Social Media Department of the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee.

The move aims to strengthen the IYC's organisational structure and enhance its outreach among young workers and supporters across the country.

Accordingly, Abhinav Thapar has been appointed chairperson of the Uttarakhand social media department, while Bharat Sharma and Harshit Singh Bisht have been named co‑chairpersons. The team of coordinators includes Madhusudan Sunderiyal, Rohit Bhatt, Dinesh Chandra Tamta and Jasveer Kaur. All appointments take effect immediately.

The social media department plays a crucial role in the party’s communication strategy, especially in a state like Uttarakhand where digital outreach has become increasingly important for connecting with voters, particularly the youth. The newly appointed team is expected to streamline the party’s online presence, counter misinformation and amplify the Congress narrative on key issues.

Party sources said these appointments reflect the leadership’s focus on strengthening the organisation at both the national and state levels. The induction of Sri Krishna Hari into a key position in the IYC is seen as an effort to bring fresh energy and leadership into the youth wing. Similarly, the carefully selected team for Uttarakhand’s social media department underscores the importance the party attaches to digital communication in the hill state.

With a mix of experienced and younger faces, the new setup is expected to make the party’s social media operations more effective and responsive. These decisions form part of the ongoing organisational restructuring being undertaken by the Congress under the direction of the party president.

--IANS

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