Confident of having productive talks as strong partners, says EAM Jaishankar on meeting with Rubio

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, in his opening remarks during a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at New Delhi's Hyderabad House, said that he is looking forward and is confident of holding "open and productive discussions".

In his remarks, EAM Jaishankar said, "We have a comprehensive global strategic partnership, which I think in plain language means that we have a very deep, very broad-based cooperation. And a relationship that impacts and influences other regions and the world."

"And that is because we have converging interests on many issues and in many parts of the world. So I look forward to our conversation today. These are complicated times, but as strong partners, I'm very confident we'll have very open and productive discussions. Once again, a very warm welcome," he added.

Both leaders will then hold a delegation-level meeting at the Hyderabad House, with discussions focusing on strengthening cooperation in trade, energy, technology, etc.

Earlier on Saturday, Rubio called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also extended an invitation on behalf of US President Donald Trump to visit the White House in the near future.

He briefed PM Modi on the "sustained progress" in bilateral cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including defence, strategic technologies, trade and investment, energy security, connectivity, education and people-to-people ties, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated on Saturday.

In a post on X, US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, stated that, during the meeting, both sides had a "productive discussion" on ways to deepen US-India cooperation across various sectors.

He also mentioned that India remains a "vital partner" to the United States.

"Great to join Secretary Rubio for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We had a productive discussion on ways to deepen US-India cooperation across security, trade, and critical technologies - areas that strengthen both our nations and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. India is a vital partner to the United States!" Gor posted on X.

"News! Secretary Marco Rubio extended an invitation on behalf of President Donald Trump for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House in the near future!" he added in another post.

--IANS

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