October 27, 2026 6:22 PM हिंदी

Communist Party of Bangladesh office attacked; leaders accuse BNP of violence

Communist Party of Bangladesh office attacked; leaders accuse BNP of violence

Dhaka, Oct 27 (IANS) Amid escalating political violence in Bangladesh, the headquarters of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) in Dhaka's Purana Paltan allegedly came under attack by members of the ruling BNP party and its affiliated organisations, local media reported.

Activists from the CPB's affiliated youth and student wings, Jubo Union and Bangladesh Students' Union, accused members of the ruling BNP party and its affiliated organisations, Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal, of assaulting them over chanting the "Joy Bangla" slogan.

The incident took place on Monday night following the release of former Students' Union president Dipak Shil from custody. Union members took out a celebratory rally in Paltan but came under attack during the procession, Bangladeshi media outlet bdnews24 reported.

The violence subsequently spread to Mukti Bhaban, the office of the CPB, where a crowd gathered outside and stormed the premises.

On Monday night, Students' Union President Mahir Shahriar told bdnews24: "Our office has come under attack. The attackers are local BNP leaders, likely from the Paltan unit or allied organisations. They are attempting to brand us as Awami League. We are currently trapped inside alongside central leaders and fraternal organisations."

According to CPB leaders, a procession was taken out from in front of the party's central office after Dipak Shil was released from custody. Shil accompanied the activists as they marched to Paltan intersection, where a brief rally followed.

Around 40 to 50 people claiming to be Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal members objected to the "Joy Bangla" chant, leading to an argument.

The Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal members then raised the slogan, "Awami Leaguer Thikana, Ei Banglai Hobe Na (There is no place for the Awami League in this Bengal)", Bangladeshi daily Prothom Alo reported.

Following a prolonged verbal confrontation, two CPB activists were assaulted, the party leaders alleged.

Jolly Talukder, a member of the CPB praesidium, told Prothom Alo, "The government must rein in its own party members. How can they come and launch an attack in front of a political party's office?" she said.

Speaking on the use of the 'Joy Bangla' slogan, the CPB General Secretary Abdullah Kafi Ratan said, "'Joy Bangla' is a slogan of our Liberation War... Even if someone chanted 'Joy Bangla' during our procession, that cannot be used as an excuse to attack the Communist Party's office."

--IANS

scor/sd/

LATEST NEWS

Countering devastation from Ganga erosion among Bengal Chief Minister’s priorities

Countering devastation from Ganga erosion among Bengal Chief Minister’s priorities

Science, innovation now key pillars of new India's growth story: NITI Aayog Member

Science, innovation now key pillars of new India's growth story: NITI Aayog Member

Nalin Kohli slams Congress over sharing deepfake videos on China, Arunachal Pradesh (Photo: IANS)

BJP slams Congress over sharing deepfake videos on China, Arunachal Pradesh

Taylor Swift says her hometown a unique music community

Taylor Swift says her hometown a unique music community

UP Warriorz eye squad overhaul as 146 players go under the hammer in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 player auction Kochi on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2027 auction: UP Warriorz eye squad overhaul as 146 players go under the hammer in Kochi

Ex-BJP MP Dharmendra Kashyap switches to SP; Akhilesh welcomes him into party (Photo: @Priyanshi9935)

Ex-BJP MP Dharmendra Kashyap switches to SP; Akhilesh welcomes him into party

‘Harass farmers and face action’: Eknath Shinde warns lenders against forced loan recoveries (Photo: @mieknathshinde/X)

‘Harass farmers and face action’: Eknath Shinde warns lenders against forced loan recoveries

BRICS meet backs agenda for sustainable growth, equitable access to AI for Global South

BRICS meet backs agenda for sustainable growth, equitable access to AI for Global South

'Absolutely stunning, simply mind-boggling': T20I captain Shreyas Iyer is all praise for Abhishek/Sooryavanshi partnership for its role in India's victory over New Zealand in the third T20I in Wellington, New Zealand on Tuesday. Photo credit: BCCI

'Absolutely stunning, simply mind-boggling': Shreyas is all praise for Abhishek/Sooryavanshi partnership

Jay-Z tells wants to 'question everything' in AI age

Jay-Z tells wants to 'question everything' in AI age