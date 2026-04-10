Commonwealth Sport delegates visit VBF in Ahmedabad to check preparation ahead of CWG 2030

Ahmedabad, April 10 (IANS) Commonwealth Sport Director of Sport, Ann Louise Morgan, along with Neil Carney, Technical Consultant, visited Ahmedabad’s Vijayi Bharat Foundation (VBF) to take a tour of the facility and understand the workings of the centre ahead of the CWG 2030 Games.

Morgan and Carney are part of the high-level delegation that is currently visiting Gujarat to take stock of the preparations for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking their first engagement since the city was officially announced as the host of the Centenary Games. The delegation began its programme with a courtesy meeting with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar.

Accompanied by Olympic medallist Gagan Narang and VBF Directors Durgesh Agarwal and Dilip Thaker, the duo undertook a tour of the VBF campus, including its High - Performance Centre (HPC) and various Field of Plays (FOPs).

They also expressed their appreciation for VBF's contribution to the development of sports through its grassroots initiative - Khele Sanand and especially for the gender equity in VBF’s high-performance programmes through active efforts towards supporting young women athletes in good numbers.

The delegation, led by Donald Rukare, President of Commonwealth Sport, is currently in India to assess Amdavad’s infrastructure, plan timelines, and check venue suitability. The visit is part of the review process as part of initial coordination efforts with host nation and authorities.

The five-member team, accompanied by officials of the Indian Olympic Association (IOC) is in the state from April 8 to April 11.

During the visit, the delegation is scheduled to inspect proposed venues across the host region, including the Narendra Modi Stadium, EKA Arena, the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad, the Vadodara Cricket Stadium, and facilities in Ekta Nagar, including the Statue of Unity, as part of an assessment of readiness and planning.

India was awarded the hosting rights for the Games on November 26 last year, at the General Assembly of Commonwealth Sport in Glasgow, making it the country’s second time hosting the event after the 2010 edition in New Delhi.

--IANS

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