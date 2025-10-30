October 30, 2025 11:29 AM हिंदी

Committed to unlock new avenues to further enhance India's exports: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) The government is committed to unlocking new avenues for quality-driven, sustainable growth to further enhance India's exports, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

In a meeting with representatives from Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) and industry associations from diverse sectors here, Goyal focused on exploring strategies to propel India's export growth.

“Key discussion points included harnessing FTAs for greater market access, driving value addition, expanding market diversification and strengthening sectoral synergies,” the minister posted on X social media platform.

He further stated that “We remain committed to unlocking new avenues for quality-driven, sustainable growth to further enhance India's exports”.

Amid global uncertainties, the cumulative exports (merchandise and services) during April-September 2025 is estimated at $413.30 billion, compared to $395.71 billion in April-September 2024 -- an estimated growth of 4.45 per cent.

For the month of September, India’s total exports (merchandise and services) is estimated at $67.20 Billion, registering a positive growth of 0.78 percent compared to September 2024. Major drivers of merchandise exports growth in September included Electronic Goods, Petroleum Products, Engineering Goods, Rice, Marine Products and Drugs and Pharmaceuticals.

Earlier, Goyal held a productive virtual meeting with Todd McClay, Minister of Trade, New Zealand.

“We discussed strengthening our trade ties and advancing FTA negotiations, focusing on creating a mutually beneficial and forward-looking framework for both nations,” the minister informed.

“Looking forward to deepening our partnership and exploring new opportunities for mutual growth in key sectors,” he added.

Goyal also met the delegation from the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade Affairs, and explored opportunities to strengthen the India-EU trade and investment partnership, focusing on advancing a fair, balanced, and forward-looking FTA.

“Confident that our shared commitment to openness, innovation, and sustainability will drive a stronger economic future for both India and the EU,” said Goyal.

