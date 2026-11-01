November 01, 2026 1:25 PM हिंदी

Commercial LPG prices up by Rs 10, ATF rates hiked by Rs 1.37 per litre

Commercial LPG prices up by Rs 10, ATF rates hiked by Rs 1.37 per litre

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 10 to Rs 2,820 from Sunday. Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices have also been raised by Rs 1.37 per litre.

This is the second consecutive monthly hike, following a Rs 62.50 increase per 19-kg cylinder on October 1. Rates had also risen by Rs 9.50 on September 1.

The latest increases follow two consecutive monthly reductions of Rs 183.50 in July and Rs 192 in August.

Commercial LPG prices went up by Rs 1,373 per cylinder between February and June, rising from Rs 1,740.50 to a record Rs 3,113.50, before declining in the following two months.

According to the revised rate list, a 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder for a new connection is priced at Rs 1,903, while a refill costs Rs 782.

Meanwhile, prices of domestic LPG, used by households, remained unchanged at Rs 942 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

Petrol and diesel prices, which were increased by around Rs 7.50 per litre each in May, also remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices have also been raised by Rs 1.37 per litre to Rs 138.50 per litre from Rs 137.12 from November 1, according to state-owned oil companies.

This marks the fourth consecutive monthly increase in jet fuel prices, driven by firming international benchmarks. Jet fuel accounts for up to 40 per cent of airlines' operating costs.

The latest revisions are based on movements in international benchmark prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate.

ATF and LPG prices are revised on the first day of every month and may vary across states due to local taxes such as VAT.

—IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

INS Trishul arrives at Souda Bay, set to strengthen maritime cooperation with Greece

INS Trishul arrives at Souda Bay, set to strengthen maritime cooperation with Greece

Fit India Sundays on Cycle honours Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and BRICS Sustainable Lifestyle Week

Fit India Sundays on Cycle honours Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and BRICS Sustainable Lifestyle Week

Hrithik Roshan shares Saba Azad's special bond with his sons in a romantic birthday post

Hrithik Roshan shares Saba Azad's special bond with his sons in a romantic birthday post

Milap Zaveri recalls the time Sanjay Gupta threw a party to celebrate him: Who does that?

Milap Zaveri recalls the time Sanjay Gupta threw a party to celebrate him: Who does that?

'My job is not to make everyone happy': Gambhir on managing India's deep squad

'My job is not to make everyone happy': Gambhir on managing India's deep squad

Sayantani Ghosh on Maya in ‘Jagadhatri’: ‘There is a very thin line between justice and revenge’

Sayantani Ghosh on Maya in ‘Jagadhatri’: ‘There is a very thin line between justice and revenge’

'Un-Australian, deplorable, disgraceful': Warner slams Cummins and Co. after SA humbling

'Un-Australian, deplorable, disgraceful': Warner slams Cummins and Co. after SA humbling

5th T20I: India asked to bat first as Bhuvneshwar, Varun return

5th T20I: India asked to bat first as Bhuvneshwar, Varun return

Rohit Bose says passing of Sanjay Gupta marks the end of a major chapter of his life: Not fair

Rohit Bose says passing of Sanjay Gupta marks the end of a major chapter of his life: Not fair

Esteban Ocon denies reports of physical violence behind Mexico GP axe

Esteban Ocon denies reports of physical violence behind Mexico GP axe