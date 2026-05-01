May 01, 2026 10:01 AM हिंदी

Commercial LPG cylinder rates hiked by Rs 993, no change for household gas consumers

Commercial LPG cylinder rates hiked by Rs 993, no change for household gas consumers

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 993, starting Friday, and after the revision, a 19-kg cylinder will now cost Rs 3,071.5 in Delhi.

However, there has been no change in the price of domestic LPG cylinders for 33 crore users, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) said in a statement.

This is the third time that the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased since February 28, when the US-Israel and Iran war began.

It first saw an increase of about Rs 115 in early March, followed by a further hike of nearly Rs 200 on April 1.

In a statement, IOC said that petrol and diesel prices continue to be the same despite elevated global energy prices. It added that there has been no rate revision in key fuels affecting the general public.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices for domestic airlines were left unchanged. According to IOC, state-owned oil companies chose to absorb the increase in global fuel costs to shield carriers and passengers.

Meanwhile, the government said export levies (Special Additional Excise Duty or SAED and Road and Infrastructure Cess or RIC) on the exports of petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) were introduced with effect from March 27, 2026 so as to ensure domestic availability of petroleum products by disincentivising exports in the backdrop of the West Asia crises.

The rates are being revised on a fortnightly basis and the last such revision was undertaken with effect from April 11, 2026.

The rates are prescribed based on the average international prices of crude oil, petrol, diesel and ATF prevailing during the period since the last review.

The rates for the next fortnight beginning May 1, 2026 have been notified by the Central Government today.

“Consequently, the rate of duty on exports of diesel will be Rs. 23 per litre (SAED - Rs. 23; RIC - Nil). Further, the rate of duty on exports of ATF will be Rs. 33 per litre (SAED only). The rate of duty on exports of Petrol continues to remain Nil,” said Finance Ministry.

There is no change in the existing excise duty rates on petrol and diesel cleared for domestic consumption, it added.

—IANS

na/

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