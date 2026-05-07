Commerce Ministry explores measures to boost global exposure for Indian exporters

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday chaired a brainstorming session along with officials of the Department of Commerce (DoC) and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), to explore measures to enhance global exposure for Indian businesses.

According to the minister, discussions focused on boosting exports and investments, unlocking opportunities for aspiring exporters, and tapping new global markets.

“Also, explored measures to enhance global exposure for Indian businesses, strengthen export promotion efforts and expand the participation of industries from across the country,” said Goyal in a post on X.

India's total exports of merchandise and services increased by 4.6 per cent to a record high of $863.11 billion during the financial year 2025-26, compared with the corresponding figure of $825.26 billion for the previous fiscal year, despite the US tariff turmoil and uncertainties triggered by geopolitical tensions, the latest figures compiled by the Commerce Ministry showed.

Merchandise exports registered a 0.93 per cent growth to $441.78 billion during the financial year, up from $437.70 billion in 2024-25 in a difficult year marked by disruptions in ship movements and demand uncertainties in foreign markets.

Services exports recorded a robust 8.71 per cent growth to scale a lifetime high of $421.32 billion in 2025-26, up from $387.55 billion in the previous financial year, reflecting the sustained global demand for India’s IT services, business solutions, and professional expertise.

Meanwhile, overall exports increased by over 20 per cent year-on-year for the first three weeks of April compared to the same period of the previous year, despite the supply chain disruptions and uncertainties in global markets caused by the Middle East conflict.

The major products for which the exports have significantly increased during the period from April 1 to 21 are petroleum products and electronic goods, the statement said.

India has emerged as a major exporter of electronics goods with companies such as tech giant Apple setting up manufacturing facilities in the country.

Goyal said that "there is an increase in exports during the first three weeks of April. Despite the war in West Asia, there is tremendous enthusiasm among domestic exporters".

—IANS

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