Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's family joins PM Modi's roadshow, calls it moment of pride

Vadodara, May 26 (IANS) The family members of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, one of the two women officers who led the media briefings on Operation Sindoor, attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's grand roadshow in Vadodara, Gujarat, on Monday.

The Indian Army officer's parents, Taj Mohammad and Halima Qureshi, along with her brother Sanjay Qureshi and twin sister Shyna Sunsara, were among the thousands who lined the streets from Harni Airport to witness the Prime Minister's arrival and cultural displays organised in his honour.

Speaking to reporters after the roadshow, Colonel Qureshi's sister, Shyna Sunsara, shared her emotions: "We felt good meeting PM Modi. It is a matter of great honour to meet him. When he held the roadshow, it was a moment of pride. He has done a lot for women's empowerment. It was a different kind of happiness."

Proudly recalling their bond, she added, "Colonel Sofia Qureshi is my twin sister. She is 15 minutes older than me. When your sister does something for the country, it inspires not only me but others as well. She is no longer just my sister but the country's sister as well."

PM Modi arrived in his home state to a thunderous welcome, with thousands turning out along the route of his roadshow to greet him.

Chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai", "Modi-Modi", and "Vande Mataram" echoed through the streets as people participated in a special 'Sindoor Samman Yatra', waving the national flag and showering flowers on the Prime Minister.

PM Modi expressed gratitude for the blessings he received during the roadshow in Gujarat's Vadodara.

Taking to X, he posted, "Thank you Vadodara! Extremely delighted to be in this great city. It was a splendid roadshow and that too in the morning! Gratitude to all those who showered their blessings."

Several participants donned costumes paying tribute to the Indian Armed Forces and PM Modi for his leadership during Operation Sindoor.

This marks PM Modi's first visit to his home state following India's recent military action targeting terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

As the Prime Minister waved at the enthusiastic crowds, many could be heard shouting. "We have won".

People also captured photos and videos on their phones to celebrate the moment.

Members of the African community welcomed the Prime Minister, holding placards with quotes such as "Peace was attacked: India roared back with justice" and "India's courage is the light that ends the evil of terrorism."

The visit will also see the inauguration and foundation laying of multiple development projects valued at Rs 82,000 crore for the state.

--IANS

sd/dpb