October 28, 2026 11:36 PM हिंदी

Cockroach Janta Party extends support to INDIA Bloc’s November 1 rally

Cockroach Janta Party extends support to INDIA Bloc’s November 1 rally

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) The Cockroach Janta Party has announced its support for the INDIA bloc’s planned rally on November 1 over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In a post on X, party founder Abhijeet Dipke wrote that the Cockroach Janta Party is extending support to the INDIA Bloc’s November 1 rally. The party said the fundamental principle of democracy is that people choose their government, not the other way around. It alleged that the SIR exercise had raised serious concerns about the removal of eligible voters from electoral rolls.

Recalling the vision of Dr BR Ambedkar and the Constitution makers, the party emphasised that every adult citizen, irrespective of caste, religion, gender, education or economic background, has an equal right to vote. It noted that when the Constitution was framed, leaders including Jawaharlal Nehru and Ambedkar placed their faith in the people and believed democracy could succeed only when every citizen had an equal say.

The idea, it said, was to bring more citizens into the democratic process rather than keep them out of it. The Cockroach Janta Party expressed concern that instead of making it easier for citizens to exercise their franchise, the SIR process had generated fears of exclusion. It asserted that the Election Commission’s responsibility is to protect every eligible citizen’s voting right and not create obstacles to it.

The party declared that it would support all organisations fighting for free and fair elections in the country.

The INDIA bloc has announced a series of programmes, including a mock parliamentary session and a large rally at Ramleela Maidan in Delhi on November 1, to demand accountability from the Election Commission.

Dipke positioned his party’s support as an act of prioritising national interest over partisan lines. Though the Cockroach Janta Party has limited organisational presence and does not hold significant electoral strength, its public endorsement adds to the list of smaller outfits aligning with the opposition’s campaign.

The ruling side has dismissed such demands as politically motivated and maintained that the Commission functions independently.

As the countdown to November 1 begins, the opposition is seeking to convert public dissatisfaction over electoral issues into a visible show of strength in the national capital.

--IANS

sktr/uk

LATEST NEWS

FC Goa snatch stoppage-time draw against Sporting Club Delhi in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026/27 in Margao, Goa, on Wednesday. Photo credit: ISL

ISL 2026/27: FC Goa snatch stoppage-time draw against Sporting Club Delhi

Uganda women to meet Kenya in semis; Sri Lankan men, women reach last four on the sixth day of the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Photo cricket: CWKC

Commonwealth Kabaddi C'ship: Uganda women to meet Kenya in semis; Sri Lankan men, women reach last four

Rahul Dev on brother Mukul Dev’s posthumous appearance in ‘Udta Teer’: ‘He is deeply missed’

Rahul Dev on brother Mukul Dev’s posthumous appearance in ‘Udta Teer’: ‘He is deeply missed’

Dave Grohl says his daughter has a blunt way of describing his singing style

Dave Grohl says his daughter has a blunt way of describing his singing style

Milan Icons rope in ex-Australia batter Shaun Marsh for inaugural Italia T10 League. Photo Credit: Milan Icons

Milan Icons rope in ex-Australia batter Shaun Marsh for inaugural Italia T10 League

‘Don’t blame the process, introspect’: Rajasthan CM advises Congress on MLC poll defeat (Photo: @BhajanlalBjp/X)

‘Don’t blame the process, introspect’: Rajasthan CM advises Congress on MLC poll defeat

Went in with a clear idea of the squad we wanted, says UP Warriorz head coach Abhishek Nayar after the player auction in Kochi on Wednesday. Photo credit: UP Warriorz

WPL 2027 auction: Went in with a clear idea of the squad we wanted, says UPW coach Nayar

Rajesh Kumar on ‘Matargashti’: ‘It is a beautiful reflection of our society’

Rajesh Kumar on ‘Matargashti’: ‘It is a beautiful reflection of our society’

UP: Former BJP MP blames ‘unsuitable candidate’ for defeat in Agra Teachers’ constituency (Photo: @harnathsinghmp/X)

UP: Former BJP MP blames ‘unsuitable candidate’ for defeat in Agra Teachers’ constituency

‘How many did Congress win?’: HM Amit Shah blasts Rahul Gandhi over MLC poll results (Photo: IANS)

‘How many did Congress win?’: HM Amit Shah blasts Rahul Gandhi over MLC poll results