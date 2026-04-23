Co-develop, co-produce with India in niche tech: Rajnath Singh's message to German defence leaders

Berlin, 23 April (IANS) Highlighting the significant untapped potential under the 'ReArm Europe' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday reiterated that Indian defence companies are keen to engage with German counterparts for co-development and co-production in several key areas

Addressing the Indian and German Defence leaders on the future landscape of the defence industry at a Defence Round Table in Germany's Munich, Singh said that these areas include advance radar and sensor technology, multi-sensor Artificial Intelligence enabled Unmanned Aerial Systems, Sonobouys and High Power Low Frequency Underwater Transmitters.

"Had extensive discussions with the defence industry leaders from Germany and India on tremendous potential available in the defence sector. They were appreciative of India's defence industrial reform trajectory. Urged the German industries to co-develop and co-produce with India in niche tech for secured national interests and global stability and resilience," Singh posted on X after the meeting.

The defence minister arrived in Berlin on Tuesday on a three-day visit to Germany, which will conclude later on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Singh visited the TKMS submarine building facility, accompanied by the German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, in Kiel. This facility is known for manufacturing cutting-edge submarines.

“Delighted to meet Mr. Boris Pistorius, Federal Minister of Defence, Germany in Berlin. Exchanged views on a wide range of issues including deepening our defence cooperation and tackling emerging geopolitical challenges. Witnessed signing of the Defence Industrial Roadmap and Implementing Arrangement for Cooperation in UN Peacekeeping,” Singh posted on X.

India and Germany also signed a defence industrial roadmap and an implementing arrangement for Cooperation in UN peacekeeping.

Prior to the meeting, Singh was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour upon his arrival at the German Ministry of Defence. He placed a wreath at Bundesehr Memorial as a mark of respect. It is the central memorial for the Bundeswehr’s personnel who have laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The Indian Defence Minister was flown in a Special German Airforce Aircraft, escorted by Fighter jets during his flight from Munich to Berlin and accorded military honours on his arrival in Berlin.

The visit comes amid growing defence ties between India and Germany, with a focus on technology sharing, joint development, and strengthening naval capabilities.

–IANS

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