CNG prices hiked by Rs 3.89 per kg in Delhi-NCR, new rates effective today

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) CNG prices have been increased by Rs 3.89 per kg across Delhi-NCR, with the revised rates coming into effect from 6 a.m. on Saturday. The hike has been announced by Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), the primary city gas distributor in the National Capital Region.

Following the latest increase, the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Delhi has risen from Rs 83.09 per kg to Rs 86.98 per kg. The revised rates will also apply in several adjoining cities, including Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram.

In Noida and Ghaziabad, CNG will now cost Rs 95.59 per kg, while the new price in Gurugram has been fixed at Rs 92.01 per kg.

The latest increase is expected to put additional pressure on motorists and commercial vehicle operators who rely heavily on CNG. Auto-rickshaws, taxis, app-based cab services and other commercial transport operators are likely to face higher fuel expenses following the revision. Private car owners using CNG will also have to spend more on fuel.

The latest hike comes after a series of increases in CNG prices in recent months. In May 2026, IGL had announced another increase of Rs 2 per kg in Delhi. That revision followed a Rs 1 per kg increase announced just a few days earlier, from May 26, as CNG prices continued to move upward.

IGL, the public-sector gas distribution company, said international liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices remain “significantly high” and that the impact of rising costs is being felt rapidly. The company said the Rs 3.89 per kg increase in CNG prices was necessary to partially offset the rise in input gas costs while ensuring the continued and reliable supply of CNG to consumers.

The repeated price increases have raised concerns among transport operators, particularly in metropolitan areas where CNG-powered vehicles form a significant part of the public and commercial transport network.

--IANS

rs/