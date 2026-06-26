CM Yogi says no guilty will be spared, takes ‘gentleman from Delhi’ swipe at Kejriwal

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reiterated his government’s resolve for stern action against those found guilty in the Ram Temple donation row and also took a swipe at AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to the holy town over alleged embezzlement of devotees’ offerings at the Ram Temple.

Addressing a gathering in Deoria during the launch of Rs 456 crore projects, the Chief Minister said that action has already started after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted its preliminary report and assured that those found guilty will be brought to justice.

The Chief Minister said that he had stated during his previous visit to Ayodhya on June 19 that action would be taken after investigation and the ‘process of punishment’ had begun. A case was lodged against eight individuals, including cash counting staff and former banking employees, on Thursday evening, and subsequently all those were arrested for wrongdoing.

He stated that the government had made it clear from day one that the truth would be fully revealed and informed that action was initiated as soon as the preliminary report from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was received.

Taking a swipe at Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Ayodhya, seeking action against culprits, CM Yogi said, "A gentleman from Delhi has come to Ayodhya today. The people of Delhi gave him opportunities for years, yet he gave the capital nothing but corruption. Had he treated Delhi with the same fairness that the 'double-engine' BJP government has shown towards Ayodhya, Delhi too would have emerged as a new symbol of development, just like Ayodhya Dham."

Former Delhi CM visited the Ram Temple and Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya on Friday and alleged that big and influential people were being shielded while lower-level officials were being made scapegoats.

The Chief Minister also slammed the Opposition for ‘blowing the issue out of proportion’ and cautioned against playing with public sentiments and baseless allegations against the holy city, and called for upholding the dignity associated with Lord Ram, emphasising that Ayodhya is a centre of faith for crores of people.

“The government will not spare any guilty party, but hurting public sentiments by making allegations without facts is inappropriate,” CM Yogi said.

He also urged those possessing any concrete facts or evidence related to the case to provide them to the SIT rather than engaging in public rhetoric.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party and Congress, he said that those raising questions today in the name of Ayodhya and Lord Ram are the same people who denied the existence of Lord Ram and opposed the construction of the temple at Ram Janmabhoomi.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government's intent is absolutely clear and the investigation is proceeding impartially.

He assured that strict action, in accordance with the law, would be taken against anyone found guilty during the investigation.

--IANS

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