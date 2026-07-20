CM Yogi attacks Oppn, calls for discarding ‘fake’ secularism to build stronger Bharat

Lucknow, July 20 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Opposition, particularly Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing it of exhibiting undue favouritism to a certain community over others during their rule and also called for building a secure and strong Bharat based on the firm ground of Sanatan Dharma.

The Chief Minister’s scathing remarks came during the inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony of 82 development projects in Barabanki, worth over Rs 542 crore.

Addressing a public gathering, CM Yogi said, “During the SP-Congress era, constructing a boundary wall around the cemetery and imposing a ban on Kanwar Yatra, Ramnavami processions, and Janmashtami celebrations were the benchmarks of secularism.”

He said that it was time to uproot and discard such secularism and move forward towards building a secure Bharat on the firm ground of Sanatan Dharma.

The CM noted that Barabanki is defined by historical legacies such as Lord Lodheshwar Mahadev, Parijat tree, and the legendary hockey player K.D. Singh 'Babu', yet these heritages were neglected for a long time after independence.

He said that during the Cong-SP era, there was no shortage of funds for the boundary walls of graveyards, but the then dispensation never opened its coffers for Lord Lodheshwar.

The Chief Minister asserted that his government diverted that fund for the construction of a grand corridor for the Lord Lodheshwar Mahadev Temple, spotlighting how this would amplify the facilities for devotees and give new momentum to religious tourism in the region.

Referring to the former Olympian and hockey legend K.D. Singh 'Babu', the Chief Minister mentioned that during the Samajwadi Party government's tenure, the situation had reached a point where 'Babu's' mansion was on the verge of being sold.

The Chief Minister said that his government not only saved the mansion from being sold, but is also working to preserve the memories associated with the hockey legend. He also highlighted the conservation of the Parijat tree as a government priority.

Asserting that India's heritage and Sanatan culture constitute the country's true identity, he said, "India's bright future rests on the strong foundation of Sanatan. If Sanatan remains secure, the country remains secure. If Sanatan faces a threat, no one will remain safe."

Accusing the Congress and the Samajwadi Party of practising politics of appeasement, he noted that under previous governments, public funds were spent on constructing boundary walls for graveyards rather than on preserving religious and cultural heritage. He pointed out that funds were not made available for the development of historical and religious sites such as Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Mahadeva, Gola Gokarnnath, and those associated with Maharaja Suheldev and Bijli Pasi.

The Chief Minister claimed that his government has ensured that all festivals are celebrated with dignity and security.

--IANS

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