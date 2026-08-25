‘Mahtari Vandan Yojana’: Ahead of Rakshabandhan, Chhattisgarh CM transfers Rs 631 crore to women

Raipur, Aug 25 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai transferred the 31st instalment of the Mahtari Vandan Yojana directly into the bank accounts of eligible women during the Mahtari Vandan Samman ceremony held at the Lal Raghuveer Singh Stadium on Tuesday in Doondilhora, Balod district, just before Rakshabandhan.

A total of Rs 631 crore 38 lakh 37 thousand 700 was transferred online to the accounts of 67,28,918 eligible women across the state. Extending his advance greetings for the festival, the Chief Minister stated that the smiles on women’s faces, their growing self-confidence, and their blessings are the state government’s greatest strength.

At the ceremony, Chief Minister Sai announced that, in keeping with the spirit of Rakshabandhan, the government has decided to release the September instalment ahead of schedule on August 25.

He emphasised that the Mahtari Vandan Yojana is not limited to monthly financial assistance; it has significantly strengthened women’s self-reliance. Women in the state are utilising this amount for daily needs such as health, nutrition, children’s education, family savings, and small businesses.

During the last two and a half years, a whopping sum of approximately Rs 20,000 crore has been transferred to the accounts of women in the state under this scheme.

The Chief Minister informed that 13.85 lakh women in Chhattisgarh have become Lakhpati Didis. Additionally, through the Drone Didi initiative, women associated with self-help groups are increasing their incomes by utilising modern technology in agriculture.

On the changing situation in the Bastar region, Chief Minister Sai said that due to the influence of Naxalism, a large area of Bastar remained deprived of mainstream development for a long time. However, a new dawn of peace, security, and public confidence has now dawned there. Due to the continuous efforts of the state government, basic amenities like roads, electricity, pure drinking water, quality education, health services, and mobile connectivity are reaching even the most inaccessible areas.

With the restoration of lasting peace in Bastar, new opportunities for tourism, industry, trade, and employment are rapidly developing in the region.

--IANS

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