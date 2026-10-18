CM Mohan Yadav orders removal of CSP; suspends 8 cops after Gwalior truck accident

Bhopal/Gwalior, Oct 18 (IANS) Taking a serious view of negligence in the tragic truck accident near the Sheetla Mata Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior that claimed 14 lives, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday ordered the immediate removal of the City Superintendent of Police (CSP) of the Jhansi Road area and the suspension of eight other police officers and personnel.

Accordingly, CSP Jhansi Road Ravi Bhadauria has been removed from his post.

Those suspended include Jhansi Road SHO Shakti Singh Yadav, Antri SHO (Station House Officer) Gitesh Sharma, Jhansi Road Traffic SHO Abhishek Raghuvanshi, Traffic Inspector Raghavendra Jadon, Head Constable Sushil Dwivedi, and Constables Kishan Khanna, Anil Jaitpuria and Pawan Sengar.

In a post on his X handle, the Chief Minister said, “Taking a serious view of the negligence surrounding the incident near the Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior, directives have been issued for the immediate removal of the CSP, the suspension of three Station House Officers (SHOs), one Traffic Inspector, one Head Constable, and three constables, as well as a comprehensive investigation into the incident. This is intended to fix accountability and ensure that strict action is taken against those found responsible.”

CM Yadav emphasised that the safety of all citizens is of paramount importance.

“To prevent any recurrence of such incidents in the future, security arrangements will be reviewed and necessary measures will be implemented. Negligence concerning public safety will not be tolerated at any level,” he said in his post.

The Chief Minister has made it clear that no one will be spared if found negligent in the performance of their duties. He has directed Ministers Edal Singh Kansana and Rakesh Shukla to visit Gwalior to assess the arrangements being made for the affected families.

Earlier, CM Yadav had announced financial assistance for the victims. The state government will provide Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh each to those who sustained serious injuries, and Rs 50,000 each to the other injured individuals.

Free medical treatment has also been assured for all the injured.

The affected families are from Gwalior, Shivpuri and Sheopur districts.

Expressing grief over the incident, the Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The action against the police officials underlines the government’s resolve to establish departmental accountability in the matter.

--IANS

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