CM Fadnavis offers prayers at BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir; prays for peace, prosperity

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday visited the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Mumbai, where he devoutly offered prayers and performed 'darshan' of Bhagwan Swaminarayan.

During his visit, CM Fadnavis participated in the sacred abhishek ceremony, expressing deep reverence and spiritual devotion. He was warmly received by the sadhu Tirthswarup Das of BAPS, who apprised him of the organisation’s extensive spiritual, cultural, and humanitarian activities carried out across India and worldwide.

Mumbai BJP President Amit Satam also joined the Chief Minister during this visit, said a media release.

In his post on X, CM Fadnavis said, “I visited the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Dadar to seek blessings and offer prayers for everyone's well-being. During the visit, I also had the opportunity to perform the Abhishek ritual.”

"Blessed to offer prayers and perform Abhishek at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, Dadar. Prayed for the peace and prosperity of all. Joined by BJP Mumbai President and MLA Ameet Satam,” he said.

The Chief Minister appreciated the values-based initiatives of BAPS that continue to inspire society through service, sanskar, and unity. He also spent time on the mandir premises, experiencing its serene and spiritually uplifting atmosphere. In a spirit of humility and devotion, prayers were offered at the feet of Bhagwan Swaminarayan and Guruhari Mahant Swami Maharaj for the continued good health, strength, and dedicated service of Devendra Fadnavis towards the progress and well-being of the people of Maharashtra, said the release.

The BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Mumbai holds regular Ravi Sabhas (Sunday assemblies) where his latest blessings and discourses are shared with thousands of Mumbaikars. Mumbai’s BAPS community is highly active in disaster relief, environmental drives (like Mumbai's green initiatives), and blood donation camps.

A three-spired mandir crafted from pink stone with intricate carvings features Murtis of Bhagwan Swaminarayan, Gunatitanand Swami, Gopalanand Swami, Harikrishna Maharaj, and Radha-Krishna. It serves as a major centre for cultural and spiritual activities. It is known for a rotating pillar located where Yogiji Maharaj's body was placed in 1971.

--IANS

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