CM Dhami orders action plan to implement PM Modi’s directives from NITI Aayog meet

Dehradun, May 24 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed the Chief Secretary to formulate a clear and practical strategy for the implementation of key directives and guidance issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog held on Saturday in Delhi.

The Chief Minister issued instructions for the bureaucracy of the state that in order to realise the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’, as outlined by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the NITI Aayog meeting discussions, the state government must work in close coordination with the Central government.

He further asserted that all central schemes and policy frameworks must be effectively implemented at the grassroots level to ensure meaningful impact.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the Chief Secretary to immediately coordinate with relevant departments and prepare a time-bound action plan. He added that there must be continuous monitoring of progress to ensure timely and result-oriented execution of every single programme and scheme.

Highlighting the importance of good governance, the Chief Minister stated that public participation must be a cornerstone of this implementation process. He said transparency and accountability should be ensured at every level of administration.

“We must work with complete sincerity and dedication to contribute to the national mission of making India self-reliant and developed by 2047,” CM Dhami said, reiterating the state's strong and determined commitment to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also underlined that Uttarakhand is fully aligned with the Central government's goals and will play an active role in the transformation journey of the country.

This move marks a significant step towards aligning the state's development roadmap with national objectives, ensuring that Uttarakhand contributes robustly to the vision of a strong, prosperous, and developed India by the year 2047.

--IANS

brt/pgh