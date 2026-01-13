January 13, 2026 3:20 AM हिंदी

Maha CM castigates Thackeray brothers; challenges Uddhav Thackeray on Marathi language policy

Maha CM castigates Thackeray brothers; challenges Uddhav Thackeray on Marathi language policy (Photo: IANS)

Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) The campaign for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections reached a fever pitch as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday delivered a scathing rebuttal to the Thackeray brothers during a MahaYuti rally at the iconic Shivaji Park.

In a strategic move echoing Raj Thackeray’s famous "Lav Re To Video" (Play that video) style, Fadnavis used a giant screen to play clips of Raj and Uddhav Thackeray levelling bitter allegations against each other in the past.

Addressing the crowd, Fadnavis pointed to the screen and remarked, “Do we even need to answer them? They have answered each other. The issues and appeals raised in their Sunday rally were hollow.”

“They are coming together now only for the sake of power,” he remarked, highlighting the contradictions in their current alliance.

Responding to the opposition's rhetoric regarding Mumbai’s identity, Fadnavis took a firm stand, "No one - not even anyone's ancestors for generations - can break Mumbai away from Maharashtra. It is, and will remain, inseparable."

Fadnavis took a deep dive into administrative records to counter allegations that the current government is undermining the Marathi language.

Calling his detractors "Gajini" (referring to memory loss), he laid out a timeline: “In September 2021, Uddhav Thackeray, as CM, formed the Mashelkar Committee for the New Education Policy. The committee submitted its report. On page 56, it is recommended that English and Hindi be taught as compulsory second languages from Class 1 to 12. In January 2022, this report was presented to the Cabinet chaired by Uddhav Thackeray,” he said, adding that he possesses signed documents showing that Uddhav Thackeray personally approved the cabinet minutes that made Hindi compulsory alongside English.

"In our MahaYuti government, Marathi remains mandatory. You are free to learn other languages, but do not mislead the public when you were the ones who signed off on these policies," Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis launched a direct attack on the 25-year tenure of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in the BMC.

“You claim the 'Marathi Manush' is in danger. If that is true, after you ruled the Municipal Corporation for 30 years, what were you doing all this time? Playing marbles?" he asked.

“This isn't a battle for the existence of the Marathi people; it is a battle for your (Thackeray brothers)political existence. You are not Maharashtra, and you are not the sole representatives of the Marathi people,” he said.

Responding to challenges from the Thackeray camp to debate Aaditya Thackeray, Fadnavis dismissed the need for a high-level face-off.

"If Aaditya Thackeray wants a debate, our candidate Sheetal Gambhir is more than enough. Let him set a time tomorrow; she will represent us and answer his questions," he stated.

Responding to personal remarks made against him, Fadnavis took a sharp jab at Uddhav Thackeray.

"You spoke about my parents. I have been raised with values that prevent me from attacking your family. But what would your father [Balasaheb Thackeray] think seeing you stand alongside those like Rashid Mammu?" he questioned.

Addressing Raj Thackeray’s allegation that the Mumbai airport is being "grabbed" by shifting operations to Navi Mumbai, Fadnavis clarified the government's vision. He announced that Mumbai will eventually have three airports.

"If London can have multiple airports, why can't Mumbai? We are accelerating the Navi Mumbai project and planning a third one," he stated.

He further announced plans to expand the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to 1.5 times its current capacity.

Mocking the Thackrey brothers’ personal property developments, Fadnavis said, "You (Uddhav Thackeray) moved from Matoshree 1 to Matoshree 2, and Raj Thackeray moved from Krishnakunj to Shivtirth because you needed more space. Why then object to the city needing more space for an airport?"

Closing the rally on National Youth Day, Fadnavis invoked Swami Vivekananda’s legacy. He reassured the crowd that, despite the opposition's rhetoric, "No one’s father can separate Mumbai from Maharashtra," and vowed that the next Mayor of Mumbai would be a Marathi person under the MahaYuti banner.

--IANS

sj/dan

LATEST NEWS

Mark Ruffalo attacks President Trump: Worst human being

Mark Ruffalo attacks President Trump: Worst human being

Real Madrid part ways with Xabi Alonso, appoint Alvaro Arbeloa as new head coach

Real Madrid part ways with Xabi Alonso, appoint Alvaro Arbeloa as new head coach

The way everyone bowled and executed plans was really special to watch, says Smriti Mandhana after RCB's victory over UP Warriorz in Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 in Navi Mumbai on Monday night. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: The way everyone bowled and executed plans was really special to watch, says Mandhana

We were outplayed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) tonight, says UP Warriorz skipper Meg Lanning in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: We were outplayed by RCB tonight, says UPW skipper Lanning

I did kinda think I will face the older ball, says Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Grace Harris after scoring a blistering 85 against UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: I did kinda think I will face the older ball, says RCB's Harris after a blistering 85 vs UPW

Destructive Grace Harris helps Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat UP Warriorz and go top of the table with second win in Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Destructive Harris helps RCB go top of the table with second win

Kane Russell's hat-trick helps HIL GC beat Tamil Nadu Dragons 4-2 in the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) match at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Monday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Men's HIL: Kane Russell's hat-trick helps HIL GC beat Tamil Nadu Dragons 4-2

Vibrant Gujarat: Reverse buyers-sellers meet generates export inquiries worth Rs 500 crore (Photo: IANS)

Vibrant Gujarat: Reverse buyers-sellers meet generates export inquiries worth Rs 500 crore

Bipasha Basu celebrates her ‘blessed & blissed’ birthday with Karan Singh Grover, & daughter Devi

Bipasha Basu celebrates her ‘blessed & blissed’ birthday with Karan Singh Grover, & daughter Devi

Trinamool Congress raises the ante on ‘vote theft’ as Rahul Gandhi watches silently

Trinamool Congress raises the ante on ‘vote theft’ as Rahul Gandhi watches silently