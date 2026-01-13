Maha CM castigates Thackeray brothers; challenges Uddhav Thackeray on Marathi language policy

Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) The campaign for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections reached a fever pitch as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday delivered a scathing rebuttal to the Thackeray brothers during a MahaYuti rally at the iconic Shivaji Park.

In a strategic move echoing Raj Thackeray’s famous "Lav Re To Video" (Play that video) style, Fadnavis used a giant screen to play clips of Raj and Uddhav Thackeray levelling bitter allegations against each other in the past.

Addressing the crowd, Fadnavis pointed to the screen and remarked, “Do we even need to answer them? They have answered each other. The issues and appeals raised in their Sunday rally were hollow.”

“They are coming together now only for the sake of power,” he remarked, highlighting the contradictions in their current alliance.

Responding to the opposition's rhetoric regarding Mumbai’s identity, Fadnavis took a firm stand, "No one - not even anyone's ancestors for generations - can break Mumbai away from Maharashtra. It is, and will remain, inseparable."

Fadnavis took a deep dive into administrative records to counter allegations that the current government is undermining the Marathi language.

Calling his detractors "Gajini" (referring to memory loss), he laid out a timeline: “In September 2021, Uddhav Thackeray, as CM, formed the Mashelkar Committee for the New Education Policy. The committee submitted its report. On page 56, it is recommended that English and Hindi be taught as compulsory second languages from Class 1 to 12. In January 2022, this report was presented to the Cabinet chaired by Uddhav Thackeray,” he said, adding that he possesses signed documents showing that Uddhav Thackeray personally approved the cabinet minutes that made Hindi compulsory alongside English.

"In our MahaYuti government, Marathi remains mandatory. You are free to learn other languages, but do not mislead the public when you were the ones who signed off on these policies," Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis launched a direct attack on the 25-year tenure of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in the BMC.

“You claim the 'Marathi Manush' is in danger. If that is true, after you ruled the Municipal Corporation for 30 years, what were you doing all this time? Playing marbles?" he asked.

“This isn't a battle for the existence of the Marathi people; it is a battle for your (Thackeray brothers)political existence. You are not Maharashtra, and you are not the sole representatives of the Marathi people,” he said.

Responding to challenges from the Thackeray camp to debate Aaditya Thackeray, Fadnavis dismissed the need for a high-level face-off.

"If Aaditya Thackeray wants a debate, our candidate Sheetal Gambhir is more than enough. Let him set a time tomorrow; she will represent us and answer his questions," he stated.

Responding to personal remarks made against him, Fadnavis took a sharp jab at Uddhav Thackeray.

"You spoke about my parents. I have been raised with values that prevent me from attacking your family. But what would your father [Balasaheb Thackeray] think seeing you stand alongside those like Rashid Mammu?" he questioned.

Addressing Raj Thackeray’s allegation that the Mumbai airport is being "grabbed" by shifting operations to Navi Mumbai, Fadnavis clarified the government's vision. He announced that Mumbai will eventually have three airports.

"If London can have multiple airports, why can't Mumbai? We are accelerating the Navi Mumbai project and planning a third one," he stated.

He further announced plans to expand the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to 1.5 times its current capacity.

Mocking the Thackrey brothers’ personal property developments, Fadnavis said, "You (Uddhav Thackeray) moved from Matoshree 1 to Matoshree 2, and Raj Thackeray moved from Krishnakunj to Shivtirth because you needed more space. Why then object to the city needing more space for an airport?"

Closing the rally on National Youth Day, Fadnavis invoked Swami Vivekananda’s legacy. He reassured the crowd that, despite the opposition's rhetoric, "No one’s father can separate Mumbai from Maharashtra," and vowed that the next Mayor of Mumbai would be a Marathi person under the MahaYuti banner.

--IANS

sj/dan