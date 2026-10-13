CM Adityanath warns against provoking riots in UP, says will risk losing forefathers' wealth

Bareilly, Oct 13 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday warned that those provoking riots in the state from now on will stand to lose even the wealth amassed by their forefathers.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while addressing a teachers' voters' conference in Bareilly.

Chief Minister Adityanath said: "Before 2017, riots used to break out in Bareilly every time during festivals. Now, those who incited riots are reduced to observing the 'Urs' in jail...Anyone who incites a riot will risk losing even the wealth inherited from their forefathers. Uttar Pradesh is now defined by its festivals, not by troublemakers. The perception of the state has changed due to improvements in law and order."

He alleged that during the previous tenure of the Samajwadi party (SP) government, gangsters, rioters, and extortionists, rather than the poor or teachers, were invited to the Chief Minister's residence.

"Now, SP leaders are distressed by the action taken against the mafia," he remarked.

He highlighted the recognition of Bareilly as 'Nath Nagari' and the rejuvenation of 68 pilgrimage sites and 19 sacred wells in Sambhal.

Addressing the event, the Chief Minister mentioned that teachers are not merely employees but "nation-builders" and "architects" of the era and asserted that ensuring that their respect and health is the state government's responsibility.

"Although the education system was in shambles prior to 2017, teachers ensured the flame of education was not extinguished," he said.

CM Adityanath also stressed that cashless medical facilities have been extended to teachers across basic, secondary, and higher education sectors, as well as self-financed institutions.

"Shiksha Mitras* (para-teachers), instructors, and cooks have also been included in this scheme. Secondary school teachers have received insurance coverage ranging from Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore, while cooks have been provided with Rs 5 lakh in cashless health coverage and Rs 2 lakh in social security. The number of State Teacher Awards and the prize money associated with them have also been increased," he said.

The Chief Minister also added that in 2017, there were more than 1.6 lakh vacant posts in basic and secondary education and over the past six-and-a-half years, the Uttar Pradesh government has transparently recruited an equivalent number of teachers.

Contrasting this with the SP government's tenure, Yogi Adityanath said: "Appointments were influenced by placing family members and relatives on selection boards, whereas now, deserving youths are securing jobs without discrimination."

He added that changes in the education system are not limited merely to the construction of buildings.

"Modern facilities are being developed in schools through initiatives like 'Operation Kayakalp' and 'Project Alankar'. Rural students are gaining opportunities for technical education through smart classrooms, digital libraries, and Atal Tinkering Labs. The Uttar Pradesh government aims to ensure that children in villages also receive quality education and can progress alongside modern technology," the Chief Minister said.

Noting that 9.5 lakh youths have secured government jobs over the past nine-and-a-half years, CM Adityanath asserted that that the state's economy and per capita income have tripled.

--IANS

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