CM Adityanath issues strict law-and-order directives, calls for 24×7 vigil

Lucknow, Aug 29 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held a video conference with senior officials and issued a series of strict directives on law and order, public grievances, crime control and crowd management during upcoming religious events.

The Chief Minister directed officials to continue the crackdown against mafias and maintain round-the-clock vigilance over incidents related to cow smuggling, religious conversion and sensitive religious sites. Apart from this, CM Adityanath also stressed the need for prompt and effective action in such cases.

The CM also reviewed the disposal of cases. CM Yogi said the culture of repeated adjournments and the “date after date” approach must end. He directed officials to give priority to revenue cases pending for more than five years and ensure their timely resolution.

The Chief Minister also expressed displeasure over the improper disposal of public grievances. Districts will have to submit explanations within five days in cases where complaints are found to have been wrongly disposed of, he said, adding that cases involving dissatisfied complainants will be re-examined.

With Janmashtami approaching, CM Yogi directed authorities to prepare a comprehensive crowd-control plan for Mathura and Vrindavan. He specifically called for a separate action plan for the Banke Bihari Temple, given the expected influx of devotees.

He also ordered the creation of a new police circle in Vrindavan and directed that separate Joint Magistrates be deployed for Mathura and Vrindavan to strengthen administrative coordination.

During the review, officials reported that between July 13 and August 23, serious crimes declined by 5.1 per cent, while crimes against women fell by 3.9 per cent. The Chief Minister instructed officials at the zone and range levels to conduct weekly crime analysis and ensure swift, sensitive action in cases involving women and children.

He further directed authorities to remain alert during Ganesh idol immersions, citing risks from high-tension electricity wires and swollen rivers. Adequate police deployment must be ensured in vulnerable and sensitive areas to prevent accidents and maintain public safety, he said.

--IANS

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