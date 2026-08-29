August 29, 2026 2:42 PM हिंदी

Bengal CM Adhikari directs FIR against former CM Mamata over violation of Calcutta HC order during TMCP’s rally

Bengal CM Adhikari directs FIR against former CM Mamata over violation of Calcutta HC order during TMCP’s rally

Kolkata, Aug 29 (IANS) Current West Bengal Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday, said that an FIR would be lodged against his predecessor and former Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee over violation of a Calcutta High Court order at the foundation day rally of Trinamool Congress’ student wing, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), on Friday.

The Calcutta High Court gave conditional permission to the original faction of the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee to conduct the said rally at central Kolkata on Friday.

However, it was alleged that many of the conditions imposed by the Calcutta High Court, especially the one on keeping the rally restricted to a single lane and keeping the second lane free for traffic movement, were violated.

Referring to those violations, Adhikari told media persons the violations of the conditions set by the Calcutta High Court were visible.

“The Court clearly directed us to conduct the rally keeping one of the two lanes free for traffic movement. The former Chief Minister assembled people and blocked both the lanes. I have directed the police to register an FIR in the matter. I have also directed the police to approach the Calcutta High Court in the matter. The matter will not be taken so easily,” the Chief Minister said.

The leader of the “rebel" faction in the Trinamool Congress, Ritabrata Banerjee, who is the current and official Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, seconded Adhikari's allegations on violation of the Calcutta High Court-imposed regulations for the said rally.

“The Calcutta High Court gave a specific direction on the maximum number of people that would be allowed to participate in the rally, while ordering the restriction of the rally to a single-lane. The former Chief Minister was seen inciting a section of her followers to break the barricades dividing the two lanes and occupy the entire road. This kind of mentality is not something that can be easily brought out of her DNA,” Banerjee alleged.

At the time of the filing of the report, there was no reaction from the Mamata Banerjee-led faction in the matter.

While addressing the rally on Friday afternoon, the former Chief Minister said that the excesses of the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state government would help the Trinamool Congress return to power in the state in coming days.

“The ordinary BJP supporters will teach their own party leadership a lesson soon. Very soon Trinamool Congress will return to power in West Bengal,” she said on Friday.

--IANS

src/rad

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Bengal CM Adhikari directs FIR against former CM Mamata over violation of Calcutta HC order during TMCP’s rally

Bengal CM Adhikari directs FIR against former CM Mamata over violation of Calcutta HC order during TMCP’s rally