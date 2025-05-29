Closer, quicker, cleaner: How ECI plans to redefine voting in India

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) In a sweeping drive to strengthen electoral management and improve voter facilitation, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has rolled out 21 major initiatives over the past 100 days. The reforms, introduced under the leadership of the 26th Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, showcase a big strategic push for several areas. These include procedural clarity, technological integration, and stakeholder inclusivity in the electoral process, say EC sources.

These steps were charted out during the Conference of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) held in March 2025. Election Commissioners (ECs) Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi were also present on that occasion. The initiatives represent a “purposeful, pragmatic, and proactive” approach in the first 100 days of the new CEC’s tenure, added the sources.

One of the key measures includes reducing the maximum number of voters per polling station from 1,500 to 1,200. The purpose is to reduce congestion and ensure a smoother voting experience. To further improve access, additional polling booths will be established in densely populated areas, particularly in gated communities and high-rise buildings, so that no voter has to travel more than 2 km to cast their vote.

To streamline electoral roll management, the Commission has introduced the direct integration of death registration data from the Registrar General of India (RGI). This data will be used to remove names of deceased electors after verification by Booth Level Officers (BLOs), who remain central to ground-level voter verification.

The ECI has also redesigned Voter Information Slips, making them more user-friendly with prominent display of serial and part numbers. In a move aimed at voter convenience, the Commission will now provide a mobile deposit facility just outside polling stations, allowing voters to safely store their belongings before entering.

In a remarkable change to campaign regulations, the ECI has relaxed the distance norm for party booths. Previously set at 200 metres, political party booths can now be set up just beyond 100 metres from polling station entrances, allowing better voter outreach without compromising electoral integrity.

To enhance operational efficiency, the Commission has developed a new Integrated Digital Dashboard called ECINET, which aims to unify over 40 existing apps and websites into a single-point platform for all stakeholders. While select modules will be tested in the upcoming bypolls, the full platform is expected to be deployed ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Another longstanding issue -- the duplicate EPIC (Elector Photo Identity Card) number problem -- has also been addressed, with a new mechanism now in place to ensure unique EPIC numbers for every voter.

Recognising the need for wide-reaching stakeholder engagement, the ECI facilitated 4,719 meetings across the country, involving over 28,000 political party representatives at CEO, DEO, and ERO levels. Separate meetings were also held in New Delhi with representatives of national and state parties, including the AAP, BJP, BSP, CPI(M), and NPP, with more such consultations planned post-by-elections.

Capacity-building initiatives have also received a major boost. The India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) has already trained over 3,500 Booth Level Supervisors, with plans to scale this to over one lakh in the coming years. An additional 6,000 BLOs and supervisors will receive training in the next 45 days, with a focus on states heading to elections soon, such as Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal, Kerala, and Assam.

The training initiative has extended to Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of political parties and media officers from the CEO offices across all 36 states and union territories. Meanwhile, police officers from Bihar have undergone special training to ensure coordinated law enforcement during elections.

In a move to enhance internal coordination, the ECI has implemented biometric attendance at its headquarters, rolled out a digital E-Office system, and begun conducting regular CEO-level review meetings to align state and central election machinery.

The Commission has also identified 28 categories of stakeholders involved in the electoral process, ranging from voters to officials and party representatives. Customised training modules are being developed for each, based on the Representation of the People Acts (1950 & 1951), Registration of Electors Rules (1960), and Conduct of Election Rules (1961).

To bolster the legal framework, a National Conference of Counsels representing the ECI and CEOs was held in New Delhi, attended by Senior Advocates from the Supreme Court and 28 High Courts, along with officials and legal advisors from all states and union territories.

This reform drive marks the first time a Special Summary Revision has been conducted ahead of a by-election, in accordance with the RP Act, 1950 -- a move signalling the Commission’s commitment to accurate and updated electoral rolls.

With these 21 initiatives, the ECI has taken substantial steps to modernise India's electoral infrastructure and make the process more inclusive, transparent, and citizen-focused, said sources. These reforms are part of a continuous effort to reinforce trust in democratic institutions and adapt to the evolving needs of the electorate.

