CJP protest: Passengers complain of inconvenience amid train cancellations

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Passengers, who were scheduled to travel to New Delhi but were stranded due to the cancellation and rescheduling of several trains in view of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest on Saturday, complained about the inconvenience caused due to the agitation and its resulting decision by the Indian Railways.

A commuter, who was waiting at the Jammu railway station, said: "Look at how much chaos has been created here. People are facing difficulties, and everyone is stranded. Those who need to reach their respective destinations are stuck here."

A woman accused the CJP of trying to establish itself politically and alleged it was receiving support from outside. "CJP is trying to establish its political base, just as the Aam Aadmi Party did when it first came...I believe some external party is supporting them, who want to destabilise and divide the country. They (external forces) want to fulfil their motives under the garb of this (protest)."

A commuter at New Delhi railway station also expressed disappointment with the protest.

"Common people are suffering because of the protest. There are traffic jams, metros, and trains are being shut down. This is not right," he told IANS.

A passenger added: "I took an alternative route based on Google Maps while travelling from Gurugram to the New Delhi station as the regular route was showing heavy traffic."

Expressing disappointment, a youngster said: "I just saw the news that all trains are cancelled from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow, and even today, many trains have been diverted or cancelled. This is having a major impact on the daily lives of people in India."

"Students' class timings, plans and schedules have to be changed, and this is creating a lot of problems. We do not know whether the government understands these issues or not. Booking train tickets has already become very difficult these days. We are unable to get Tatkal tickets, and even booking regular tickets has also become difficult. Now, when someone manages to book a ticket with so much difficulty and boards a train, the train gets cancelled. Someone has to be held accountable for this," he told IANS.

A passenger at the Kanpur railway station said that following the cancellation and rescheduling of trains, he will have to divide his journey by first travelling by bus and then later by train.

Speaking to IANS, he said: ''I was trying to go to Delhi right now, but now no train from Kanpur to Delhi is available at all. Now I have to break up my journey and travel in parts. I will first take a bus to travel 50-60 km and then take the next available train from the railway station there."

"It is extremely inconvenient," he added.

--IANS

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