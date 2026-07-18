CJP hasn't sought permission for Parliament march on July 20: Delhi Police sources

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has not yet sought any permission from the Delhi Police for the Parliament march, scheduled for July 20, sources said on Saturday.

They further stated that it is unlikely that the CJP will be granted permission for the march, given that it is on the same day as the beginning of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

"Permission for the Parliament march has not yet been sought by the CJP. Even if the CJP were to seek permission for the Parliament march, the police would not grant it due to the Monsoon Session," sources said.

The CJP, protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since June 6, is demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak case. The protestors were joined by innovator and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who, on June 28, officially began an indefinite hunger strike at the protest site.

Meanwhile, Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike for 20 days at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, was shifted to a hospital early on Saturday after his health deteriorated. The move was carried out in compliance with directions of the Delhi High Court and on the advice of medical experts.

Police personnel reached the protest site in the morning and shifted Wangchuk to the hospital amid sloganeering and protests by CJP activists and the public gathered there.

Earlier this week, the court directed authorities to conduct daily clinical health assessments of the activist, observing that "the life of any citizen is precious" and asking the Centre to ensure necessary medical intervention to protect his life.

Following this, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that Delhi Police "beat" him and dragged him on the road while he was trying to reach Jantar Mantar, after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to a hospital from the protest site.

Dipke said the protest would continue and accused the police of forcibly removing Wangchuk from the spot. He also announced that he has initiated a hunger strike.

Speaking to IANS in Delhi, Abhijeet Dipke alleged, "The protest will continue. It is very shameful. Like thieves and goons, the Delhi Police hid and dragged him (Sonam Wangchuk) away. This is not the Delhi Police; these are RSS goons. They came secretly and, like thieves, covered Sonam Sir with a sheet, hid him, and dragged him away, just like criminals or the mafia kidnap people."

He further alleged that police personnel prevented him from reaching Jantar Mantar and used force against him.

"Despite that, our protest will continue. The Delhi Police also beat me up and stopped me from reaching Jantar Mantar. I was beaten, dragged on the road, and they said, 'Let's see how you go to Jantar Mantar'."

Dipke also claimed that several legislators and parliamentarians were stopped from entering the protest site.

"There are many MLAs and MPs here who have also been stopped at the gate and are not being allowed inside," he said.

Dipke said: "I am starting my fast from today. Our march on July 20 will also happen, and my fast will continue. These people think that by taking Sonam Sir inside and picking him up from here, they can end the protest; the protest will not end."

The protesters have appealed to political parties to join the demonstration being held to press their demand for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.

--IANS

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