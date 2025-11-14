Chunky Panday enjoys ‘a slice of New York’ with daughter Rysa Panday

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Veteran actor Chunky Panday shared a heartwarming moment from New York with his daughter Rysa Panday.

In his recent post, the doting father affectionately called her his “rice pudding” as the two enjoyed the energy of the city that never sleeps. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor posted a sweet video from their outing, giving a glimpse into their father–daughter bond. For the caption, Chunky wrote, “Stop 5 my Rice Pudding @rysapanday and a slice of New York. The city that never sleeps my favorite.”

The video shows Chunky’s sweet moments with his daughter and other friends.

Interestingly, Chunky Panday has been sharing glimpses from his vacation in the USA. Last week, the actor revealed that his first stop was Los Angeles, writing “Hollywood calling” as he posed with friends and family. Posting a video, the Liger actor wrote, “USA first Stop Los Angeles. Hollywood calling #happyfaces #friendsandfamily.”

On November 7, Chunky Panday made a stop in San Francisco during his U.S. visit. While there, the Housefull actor enjoyed both darshan and a dynamic show. He took to his official Instagram account to share a few sneak peeks from his fun getaway, beginning with a solo photo of himself posing on the streets of San Francisco, followed by a picture taken at a temple.

On the professional front, Chunky Panday was last seen in “Son of Sardaar 2,” a Hindi comedy directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. The film served as a standalone sequel to the 2012 hit “Son of Sardaar” and featured Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, and Sanjay Mishra. The movie marked the posthumous appearance of Mukul Dev. The story followed a man who pretends to be a war hero to help a couple win their families’ approval for marriage.

The original 2012 film, directed by Ashwni Dhir, starred Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Juhi Chawla.

--IANS

ps/