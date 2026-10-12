Christian man’s clinic torched, families flee after blasphemy allegation in Pakistan’s Punjab

Islamabad, Oct 12 (IANS) A leading Pakistani human rights body has strongly condemned mob violence, arson and threats against the Christian community in Narang Mandi in Punjab’s Sheikhupura district, following a blasphemy allegation against a Christian man who has been arrested by the police.

According to a report in Pakistan Christian Post, Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) said that Kamran Gill Masih was accused of sharing allegedly blasphemous content on social media, after which his traditional medical clinic, attached to his residence and including a small pharmacy, was set on fire. Members of the local Christian community were also forced to flee their homes amid fears of further violence.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Narang Police Station on October 9 following a complaint by a local resident, Raees Ahmed, alleging that Masih had uploaded and shared a video containing material considered offensive to Prophet Muhammad and his family, the rights body said.

HRFP President Naveed Walter urged the government, police and local administration to take immediate measures to protect Masih, his family and the wider Christian community.

“No allegation can justify mob violence, arson, intimidation, or collective punishment. Every person, regardless of religion or belief, has the right to life, security, dignity, and a fair trial. Allegations of blasphemy must never become a pretext for attacking individuals, destroying property, or terrorizing religious minorities,” the report quoted Walter as saying.

He stressed that determining guilt was the responsibility of the courts, not mobs or individuals acting outside the law.

“The authorities must ensure that Kamran Gill Masih receives due process, access to legal counsel, and a fair and impartial trial. Equally important, the state must fulfil its responsibility to protect his family and the affected Christian community from threats, harassment, and further violence. The safety of vulnerable individuals must not be compromised by public pressure or unsubstantiated accusations,” he added.

HRFP warned that mob violence following blasphemy accusations poses a serious threat to religious freedom, public safety, social cohesion and the rule of law in Pakistan, creating fear among religious minorities and undermining public confidence in the justice system.

“Justice cannot be delivered through mob pressure, threats, or violence. Every citizen, particularly members of vulnerable religious minorities, must be able to live safely and exercise their fundamental rights without fear of persecution. All allegations must be addressed through lawful judicial procedures, and every reported act of violence must be investigated impartially,” he said.

The rights body said its fact-finding team was working on the ground to gather further information, verify available evidence and assess the immediate protection needs of affected individuals and families, including those facing threats, intimidation or displacement.

--IANS

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