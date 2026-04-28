Chiranjeevi's look for director Bobby's #Mega158 finalised!

Hyderabad, April 28 (IANS) The makers of director Bobby's upcoming action entertainer, featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead, on Tuesday announced that the ace actor had completed the look test for the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to its X timeline, KVN Productions, which is also producing actor-turned-politician Vijay's last film 'Jana Nayagan', wrote, "THE SCREEN IS SET FOR ANOTHER CELEBRATION. Megastar @KChiruTweets wraps the look test for #Mega158. #ChiruBobby2 muhurtham & shoot updates soon. @dirbobby @KvnProductions @LohithNK01."

Director Bobby too confirmed the development on his X timeline. He wrote, "Look test (tick symbol). Locked the look of #Mega158 with Megastar @KChiruTweets garu today. Can’t wait to begin this journey. ChiruBobby2 @KvnProductions @LohithNK01."

The film, which is being tentatively referred to as #Mega158, was first announced on the occasion of Chiranjeevi's birthday last year.

KVN Productions, while announcing the project in August last year, had said, "It’s the #ChiruBobby2 STATEMENT that sends shivers down the spine. ‘The Blade that set the BLOODY BENCHMARK’. A MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets hysteria in @dirbobby’s presentation. Produced by @KvnProductions & @LohithNK01. #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi #MEGA158. ABC - AGAIN' BOBBY CHIRU."

Chiranjeevi, while responding to the announcement by the production house then, had, on his X timeline, said, "Glad to team up once again with my dear @dirbobby and to join hands with @KvnProductions on this special journey. #MEGA158 #ChiruBobby2 @LohithNK01."

The poster released by the makers to announce the project had an axe splitting a wall open, with traces of blood seen in the cracks on the wall. The poster had the tagline "The blade that set the bloody benchmark.’

This is the second time that director Bobby is working with Megastar Chiranjeevi. The two had earlier worked together on action entertainer 'Waltair Veerayya'.

Directed by Bobby, 'Waltair Veerayya' had featured actor Ravi Teja in the lead along with Chiranjeevi. Shruti Haasan had played the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi in the mass-action entertainer that was laced with all the commercial ingredients. The film was produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers.

--IANS

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