Chiranjeevi stands strong with Mohanlal as he mourns the loss of his mother

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi is standing with fellow legend Mohanlal, as the latter grieves the loss of his mother.

On Tuesday, Chiranjeevi took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a long note for the Malayalam cinema legend, lending his support to him in testing times.

He wrote, “My dear friend @Mohanlal , My heart goes out to you on the loss of your beloved Amma. A mother’s presence shapes us in ways words can never express, and her love stays with us forever as strength, comfort, and silent guidance. Please know that you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. May her soul rest in eternal peace”.

Mohanlal’s mother, Santhakumari Amma passed away on Tuesday at the age of 90, leaving behind a legacy rooted in dignity, discipline, and emotional strength. Mohanlal, who was in Kochi at the time, rushed to her side immediately upon receiving the news.

A homemaker by choice, Santhakumari Amma was known for her simplicity, spiritual grounding, and unwavering support for her family, especially her son as he navigated the demanding world of cinema. Despite Mohanlal’s towering fame, she maintained a low public profile, preferring a life away from the spotlight. Those close to the family often spoke of her calm nature and strong moral compass, qualities that significantly shaped Mohanlal’s personality and values.

The actor has, on multiple occasions, credited his parents for instilling humility and balance in him, even at the peak of his stardom. Her passing was a moment of profound personal loss for Mohanlal and was mourned widely across Kerala, with members of the film fraternity offering condolences. Santhakumari Amma’s life stands as a reminder that behind iconic public figures are often quiet, resilient individuals whose influence runs deep. Her role as a nurturing mother and stabilising force continues to be remembered with respect and affection.

