Chiranjeevi pens adorable birthday wish to Pawan Kalyan

Hyderabad, Sep 2 (IANS) Megastar Chiranjeevi on Wednesday penned a heartfelt birthday greeting to his younger brother and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, saying the latter showered those who trusted him with the same love that he showered on his family.

Taking to social media timelines to pen a lengthy birthday greeting, Chiranjeevi, in Telugu said that Pawan Kalyan had been someone who was full of love and loyalty. He was someone who had both resolve and responsibility and always had the intent to do good for the people at every point in time. The Megastar pointed out that he had noticed all these qualities in Pawan Kalyan from the time he was a child.

Chiranjeevi said that Pawan Kalyan immersed himself completely in every task he undertook, placing each step with a burning passion to bring well-being to several people.

"The love he shows toward our family, he extends the same love and affection towards the people who trust him," said Chiranjeevi, who also went on to add that after assuming the responsibilities of a Deputy Chief Minister, he had been working with dedication for the development of villages, upliftment of tribal areas, and on environmental protection. Chiranjeevi observed that Pawan Kalyan had been fulfilling the basic needs of the people, imprinting his unique mark on governance.

"The way he provides permanent solutions to so many problems that have lingered unresolved for years, and carries development even to the remotest areas, fills me with immense joy and pride," Chiranjeevi said and added that his younger brother had been a steadfast support to the people of Pithapuram who had elected him, not just as a public representative, but as a family member.

Calling Pawan Kalyan as Kalyan Babu, Chiranjeevi said that the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister felt the people's hardships as his own. "As he reaches for his future goals to become a leader admired by all Telugu people, I wish him success in every step," Chiranjeevi said and added that his prayers to their family deity Lord Anjaneya Swami was that Pawan Kalyan lived for a full hundred years with health and vitality, and rededicated himself to public service with even greater energy.

--IANS

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