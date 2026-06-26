Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Trisha Krishnan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff bless Khushbu Sundar’s daughter Avantika Sundar on wedding

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) It was a starry night in the Pearl of the Orient as stars from Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu gathered to give their blessings to Avantika Sundar, the elder daughter of actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker Sundar C, on her wedding.

Avantika tied the knot with Shravan Sreenivasan in Goa on Thursday. Telugu actors Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Tamil and Telugu actress Trisha Krishnan, Hindi cinema actors Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff attended the event at a resort in Goa.

The theme of the wedding ceremony appeared to be beige with textures of gold as majority of the guests donned the shade in traditional wear. However, Anil Kapoor opted for a white outfit, and Nagarjuna donned a teal coloured ethnic wear.

Dressed in traditional South Indian attire, including vesti and mundu, the actors caught the attention of fans, with their elegant looks quickly becoming a talking point on social media.

One of the viral videos showed Trisha sitting in the front row and talking to Chiranjevi and his wife. It looked like CM Vijay skipped the celebrations.

Incidentally, Kushboo Sundar, along with her family, paid a visit to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Vijay at his residence earlier this month.

Kushboo Sundar met Vijay, who is rumoured to be dating Trisha Krishnan, to invite him to her daughter Avantika's wedding on June 3.

She wrote on her social media, “A truly special and memorable day for our family as we met my dearest brother, our Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Shri @actorvijay avl, at his residence and extended the invitation for our daughter's wedding with Shri Shravan Sreenivasan. Seeing him always fills our hearts with pride and happiness”.

“The children were absolutely thrilled and couldn't take their eyes off him. Despite his demanding schedule, he welcomed us with the same warmth, affection, and beautiful smile that we have always cherished. Thank you, my brother, for your precious time, love, and blessings. It means more than words can express. Love you always”, she added.

Earlier, Khushbu and Sundar C had travelled to New Delhi last month to personally invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the wedding, sharing photos of the meeting on social media and thanking him for his blessings for the couple.

--IANS

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