China's underwater drone operation in Indonesia sparks regional security concerns: Report

Naypyidaw, May 2 (IANS) China’s recent underwater drone activity in Indonesia’s Lombok Strait is not merely a “technological curiosity" but a symbol of “covert ambition”. The Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) relentless drive for surveillance and control risks destabilising the Indo-Pacific region, deepening mistrust among neighbours and unsettling strategic waters, a report has stated.

According to Myanmar's media outlet 'Mizzima News', the international community must acknowledge these actions as "calculated moves" to expand influence at the expense of sovereignty, trust, and peace.

“China’s covert underwater drone operations in Indonesia’s Lombok Strait reveal a calculated strategy of surveillance and power projection. This aggressive move by Beijing and the Communist Party is raising alarm across Southeast Asia, threatening regional trust, maritime sovereignty, and stability in one of the world’s most strategic sea lanes,” the report stated.

It stated that the discovery and capture of a Chinese underwater drone in Lombok Strait is not an isolated incident but rather part of a wider pattern of covert underwater surveillance.

“The Lombok Strait is one of the few deep-water passages connecting the Pacific and Indian Oceans, making it vital for submarine operations and global trade routes. By deploying Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) in such sensitive corridors, China is signalling its intent to monitor, map, and potentially control maritime chokepoints critical to both regional and international security,” the report noted.

Asserting that the Chinese government is pursuing a “multi-layered strategy of dominance”, the report said, “China’s covert deployment of Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) reflects a calculated strategy to expand its influence and challenge regional security. These drones are designed for maritime intelligence gathering, enabling Beijing to collect hydrographic data, monitor naval movements, and identify vulnerabilities in neighbouring defences."

The report stressed that the covert deployment of surveillance drones in foreign waters reflects China’s disregard for sovereignty and international norms. Such actions, it said, are not "defensive" but "offensive", aimed at intimidating neighbours and asserting control without open confrontation.

By denying involvement despite evidence linked to state-owned enterprises like China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, it said, Beijing engages in strategic deception, eroding trust and weakening suspicion.

“This pattern reflects a broader tactic: covert expansion cloaked in denial. Whether through artificial islands in the South China Sea or drones in Indonesian waters, China’s approach is to establish facts on the ground or under the sea before diplomatic protests can catch up," Mizzima News stated.

Raising grave concerns over China's growing assertiveness, the report said, “The incident in Indonesia is a wake-up call: covert surveillance is not just a violation of sovereignty but a direct threat to regional peace. If unchecked, these acts will fuel suspicion, destabilise alliances, and create havoc across Southeast Asia. Transparency, accountability, and collective vigilance are essential to counter this growing menace.

--IANS

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