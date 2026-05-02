May 02, 2026 10:05 PM हिंदी

China's underwater drone operation in Indonesia sparks regional security concerns: Report

China's underwater drone operation in Indonesia sparks regional security concerns: Report (Representational image)

Naypyidaw, May 2 (IANS) China’s recent underwater drone activity in Indonesia’s Lombok Strait is not merely a “technological curiosity" but a symbol of “covert ambition”. The Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) relentless drive for surveillance and control risks destabilising the Indo-Pacific region, deepening mistrust among neighbours and unsettling strategic waters, a report has stated.

According to Myanmar's media outlet 'Mizzima News', the international community must acknowledge these actions as "calculated moves" to expand influence at the expense of sovereignty, trust, and peace.

“China’s covert underwater drone operations in Indonesia’s Lombok Strait reveal a calculated strategy of surveillance and power projection. This aggressive move by Beijing and the Communist Party is raising alarm across Southeast Asia, threatening regional trust, maritime sovereignty, and stability in one of the world’s most strategic sea lanes,” the report stated.

It stated that the discovery and capture of a Chinese underwater drone in Lombok Strait is not an isolated incident but rather part of a wider pattern of covert underwater surveillance.

“The Lombok Strait is one of the few deep-water passages connecting the Pacific and Indian Oceans, making it vital for submarine operations and global trade routes. By deploying Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) in such sensitive corridors, China is signalling its intent to monitor, map, and potentially control maritime chokepoints critical to both regional and international security,” the report noted.

Asserting that the Chinese government is pursuing a “multi-layered strategy of dominance”, the report said, “China’s covert deployment of Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) reflects a calculated strategy to expand its influence and challenge regional security. These drones are designed for maritime intelligence gathering, enabling Beijing to collect hydrographic data, monitor naval movements, and identify vulnerabilities in neighbouring defences."

The report stressed that the covert deployment of surveillance drones in foreign waters reflects China’s disregard for sovereignty and international norms. Such actions, it said, are not "defensive" but "offensive", aimed at intimidating neighbours and asserting control without open confrontation.

By denying involvement despite evidence linked to state-owned enterprises like China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, it said, Beijing engages in strategic deception, eroding trust and weakening suspicion.

“This pattern reflects a broader tactic: covert expansion cloaked in denial. Whether through artificial islands in the South China Sea or drones in Indonesian waters, China’s approach is to establish facts on the ground or under the sea before diplomatic protests can catch up," Mizzima News stated.

Raising grave concerns over China's growing assertiveness, the report said, “The incident in Indonesia is a wake-up call: covert surveillance is not just a violation of sovereignty but a direct threat to regional peace. If unchecked, these acts will fuel suspicion, destabilise alliances, and create havoc across Southeast Asia. Transparency, accountability, and collective vigilance are essential to counter this growing menace.

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

India lose opener to Australia despite spirited display in in a Group B match of AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 at Pitch 8 of the Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre in Suzhou, China on Saturday. Photo credit:

AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup: India lose opener to Australia despite spirited display

India to grow over 7 pc despite West Asia conflict: CEA Nageswaran

India to grow over 7 pc despite West Asia conflict: CEA Nageswaran

NIA court sentences LeT operative to 7 years in Bengaluru prison radicalisation case​ (Photo: IANS)

NIA court sentences LeT operative to 7 years in Bengaluru prison radicalisation case​

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis building pathway for Mumbai's transformation: Piyush Goyal

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis building pathway for Mumbai's transformation: Piyush Goyal

Anshul Kamboj’s 3-32, Noor Ahmad’s 2-26 help Chennai Super Kings restrict Mumbai Indians to 159/7 in a match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Anshul Kamboj’s 3-32, Noor Ahmad’s 2-26 help CSK restrict MI to 159/7

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, in Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

PM Modi visit puts Vedic Clock at Kashi Vishwanath in global spotlight​

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addresses the Tourism Stakeholder Conference 2026 on the theme “Unlocking Delhi’s Tourism Growth Potential: From Transit Hub to Destination City” at The Ashok Hotel in New Delhi on Saturday, May 02, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Deepak Kumar)

Delhi will emerge as a global tourism destination: CM Rekha Gupta

Mumbai: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat during the Karmayogi Ekal Shikshak Melava 2026 and the Karmayogi Puraskar Vitran Sohala organised by the Kai Laxmanrao Mankar Smruti Sanstha in Mumbai, Saturday, May 02, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Education key to tribal empowerment: Mohan Bhagwat ​

India will carry a winning habit into Women’s T20 World Cup, said BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia to reporters on the sidelines of the Women’s T20 World Cup squad announcement in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

India will carry a winning habit into Women’s T20 World Cup, says BCCI secretary Saikia

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses supporters during the ‘Shaurya Sandhya’ event marking the anniversary of Operation Sindoor at India Gate, in New Delhi, on Saturday, May 02, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Prem Nath Pandey)

Operation Sindoor golden chapter of India’s military history: Rajnath Singh​