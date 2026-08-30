China’s economic powerhouse Shanghai faces growing signs of distress

New Delhi , Aug 30 (IANS) Shanghai, once regarded as one of China’s most prosperous, vibrant and internationally connected cities, is showing growing signs of a prolonged economic slowdown, raising concerns about the depth of the country’s broader economic challenges, a report has said.

The city’s economic difficulties have emerged from a combination of factors, including the lingering impact of the COVID-19 lockdowns, a prolonged weakness in the property market, deteriorating local government finances, subdued consumer spending and the departure of some foreign companies and highly paid workers, according to the Dawn report.

The slowdown is particularly significant because Shanghai has traditionally been viewed as one of China’s key economic powerhouses.

As the country’s largest urban economy by GDP, the city has long been among China’s strongest fiscal performers and has played a crucial role in driving investment, trade, consumption and financial activity.

However, recent fiscal data suggest that even Shanghai is facing increasing pressure. China’s Ministry of Finance reported in late July that none of the country’s 31 provincial-level regions generated sufficient fiscal revenue during the first half of 2026 to fully cover their expenditures. Collectively, local governments recorded a fiscal self-sufficiency rate of only 56.3 per cent.

Shanghai, despite its relatively high income levels and strong economic base, is also spending more than it collects through its own revenue sources. The development highlights the growing pressure on local finances as property-related revenues weaken, corporate profitability remains under strain and tax bases come under pressure.

The deterioration in Shanghai carries wider significance for China’s economy because it suggests that the country’s slowdown is no longer limited to less-developed regions in central and western China.

Increasing fiscal stress in one of the country’s richest and most internationally connected cities points to the broader effects of weak property activity, subdued business conditions and softer domestic demand.

The slowdown is increasingly visible in commercial districts, where shopping malls, restaurants and office complexes that were once crowded are seeing weaker footfall and business activity. Consumer spending has softened, reflecting growing caution among households and a weaker economic environment.

--IANS

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